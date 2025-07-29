



This super four-bed home has a tidy equestrian offering that’s small but perfectly formed.

Pear Tree Court lies in the hamlet of Woolage Green, which is a 15-minute drive from the town of Canterbury. Other local villages, such as Shepherdswell (two miles) and Aylesham (two-and-a-half miles), have services such as food stores, doctors’ surgeries and a primary school.

The port of Dover is 12 miles away, while Le Shuttle at Folkestone is 14 miles from the door. Gatwick Airport can be reached in less than 90 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Cobham Manor (34 miles), Duckhurst Farm (38 miles), White Horse Farm (45 miles) and cross-country schooling is available at Bonfleur XC (39 miles).

Like your hunting? Head out for the day with The Kent Hounds.

Need a vet? Give Aylesham Veterinary Clinic (two miles) a call.

Pear Tree Court is on the market with Equus for a guide price of £1.45m. Let’s take a look around…

The yard is housed neatly in one outbuilding, which comprises three stables, a feed room, a tack room and hay barn. The complex also houses a tool store and garden workshop. The building is set on a concrete yard with a designated muck heap area set away from the stables.

The equestrian facilities include two all-weather turnout areas with a double and single field shelter. Additionally, there is a 40x25m sand and fibre-surfaced arena and a large paddock. The house, yard and grazing encompasses 3.85 acres.

There’s also a triple-fronted garage with open-bay storage for a 3.5t horsebox.

Other outbuildings include a toolshed and tractor store, as well as a single-storey annex. It’s currently set up as an office, with two office/meeting rooms and a W/C.

The garden includes a lawn, a terrace and a vegetable patch.

Pear Tree Court’s ground floor has had a generous rear extension to create the open-plan kitchen/family room. In addition to underfloor heating and a bespoke breakfast island, the space has Scandinavian triple-glazed doors that provide access to and views over the terrace and garden. The kitchen units include an induction hob, triple inset oven and chrome worktops.

The kitchen leads to the boot room and utility on one side with the W/C and study beyond, and the snug and sitting room on the other. The two spaces are partitioned by a large inglenook fireplace. There is oak flooring throughout the ground floor, bar the entrance hall’s flagstones.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms, the principal of which has an ensuite bathroom. The remaining three bedrooms share a family bathroom.

