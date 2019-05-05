The ideal location for the competitive rider? A dreamy house, floodlit arena and five stables…

A lovely country property with an equestrian setup — aptly named Paddock End — has come on to the market, and we think it’s just screaming out for a new owner who wants to be in close proximity to several competition venues.

Located pretty much slap bang in the middle of the country, Paddock End is situated in the small rural hamlet of Coney Green, only 5.5 miles from Newark in Nottinghamshire

It is conveniently placed for access to the A46 for commuting to Lincoln, the A1 and Newark which has a direct rail link to London (Kings Cross from 80 minutes).

You are 16 miles from the popular show venue Arena UK, which is ideal for those who are into showing, showjumping or dressage.

Other equestrian centres in the area include: Wellow (17 miles), Oakridge Arena (3 miles), Elms Farm (15 miles) and Brook House Farm (37 miles).

You can also brush up on your flatwork at Newark Dressage.

Newark show ground is located five minutes away and you will be a 50 minute drive from East Of England Showground (50 miles) and only 18 miles from Lincolnshire Showground.

Danethorpe Hill cross-country course is practically on your doorstep (2.5 miles).

Offered for sale by Savills, this horsey home is priced at £799,950.

Let’s saddle up and go for a look around…

One of the highlights of the equestrian facilities is the land. The yard is set in approximately 11.8 acres on the edge of a highly sought after village, providing excellent hacking and turnout for several horses.

The 60m by 20m floodlit sand and rubber school has mirrors and is backed with hedging down one side.

There are five boxes in an American barn-style stable block. There is also a wash box, a tack room and an open field shelter.

The home is very ‘country chic’ and is built out of striking red brick. It has four bedrooms as well as an impressive conservatory and some lovely lawns with shrubs and hedges.

The kitchen/breakfast room has views over the orchard and includes a range of wall and base units, an AGA, an island with granite worktop and a built-in seating area.

There is a cosy sitting room with space for lots of seating. It also has a log burner and a door to the study.

Outside is a double garage which is attached to a two-bedroom single storey annexe which has a kitchen, shower room, sitting room and games room…

Who would like to go halves?

