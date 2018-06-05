The countdown is on for Royal Ascot 2018 (19-23 June) — five days of glamour, high drama and top class action. And to celebrate the meeting, the Osborne Studio Gallery in London’s Belgravia will be hosting the exhibition “Celebrating the Turf” (18 June-7 July), featuring a range of inspiring equestrian artists.

“This group exhibition showcases the best, internationally acclaimed equine artists the gallery has exhibited for many years,” says gallery manager Anna Rowlinson.

“Among the eight artists is the much coveted Susan Crawford and the up-and-coming young talent Freddy Paske. We are tremendously proud to host an exhibition of this quality and hope that visitors will be as impressed by this collection as we are.”

Susan Crawford

The doyenne of sporting artists now lives in the Scottish Borders, having studied classical drawing in Florence at the beginning of her career. Her portrait of Arkle, Red Rum and Desert Orchid, entitled ‘We Three Kings’, is still a best selling print worldwide.

Nichola Eddery

Following a solo exhibition with the gallery in 2016, Nichola has been focusing on high profile commissions, recently for Sheikh Fahad Al-Thani.

Charlie Langton

Charlie’s sculptures of Her Majesty the Queen, the dual Arc winning Treve and the iconic sculpture of Yates at Ascot are three examples of his extraordinary talent.

Alistair Little

Heavily influenced by American film in the 1950s, Alistair’s individual style is becoming increasingly sought after.

Michelle McCullagh

Working from her studio in Dorset, Michelle is known for her haunting and captivating depictions of racing scenes.

Katie O’Sullivan

Greatly influenced by sporting masters through the centuries, Katie continues to make interesting, vibrant work with extraordinary anatomical detail.

Freddy Paske

Following his first London solo show with the gallery, the former British Army Officer’s work has been much in demand and this year he has exhibitions in America and a residency in Sanlucar, Southern Spain, for the beach racing.

Mao Wen Biao

With paintings adorning walls in the Ritz and the RAC club, Mao is known for his ability to capture the dynamism of the racehorse.

The Osborne Studio Gallery is open from Monday to Friday from 10am-6pm and on Saturday from 11am-5pm.

