One life-changing moment and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a racehorse working with no bridle to a chicken roosting on a horse, it all happened on social media.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Crikey!

There are no fair weather riders on Joseph O’Brien’s yard



This is pretty emotional

Cool prizes

Nicely done, Martin Dwyer



Flick through for some emotional scenes as Spanish dressage rider Juan Matute Guimon made a return to competition for the first time since suffering a brain bleed which left him in a coma for almost a month this spring



Losing a stirrup didn’t stop Nico de Boinville from winning at Kempton last weekend



This is a very tolerant horse



We’re pretty sure Tom does a bit more than chase his girlfriend Hollie Doyle around a field…



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner





…Talking of Hollie Doyle — here is the moment she was called the winner of the Champion Sprint Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot last weekend aboard Glen Shiel — her first Group One victory



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

If you are the winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition, contact us to let us know if you would prefer to receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured below left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with your initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.