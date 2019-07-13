14 stunning winners from the National Hunter Championship show…

Want to see hundreds of breathtaking show horses all together in one place? Well the National Hunter Supreme Championship Show held at Addington (1 to 3 July) would have been the place for you.



If you missed out on the action — or want to relive the show — check out these 14 combinations who shone brightly during the 2019 fixture. Don’t miss the full report in this week’s issue (out now, dated 11 July).

1. Orions Cruiser

Rhys Harper and his own heavyweight gelding landed their amateur class.

2. Carnsdale Irish Times

Faye Ludlow and the super-consistent small hunter were victorious in the ladies’ hunter ranks.

3. Kilcarna Brilliant

Gill Day’s novice small hunter won the four-year-old ridden hunter class en-route to landing the overall novice championship with producer Robert Walker.

4. Shanbally Legacy

Claire Oliver rode Mark and Tina Boulcott’s past Dublin winner to clinch a strong HOYS small hunter qualifier.

5. Temple Ogue

Jayne Ross went thorough the card on Kay Cambell’s winning lightweight to stand supreme of show, scoring 28/30 from the judges.

6. Hardingville Sunrise

Libby Cooke rode the delightful grey mare to victory in the novice working hunter championship.

7. Dartans Barrack

Another star who was victorious over sticks was this previous NEC winner and his owner Fiona Hirst.

8. Birdsong IV

The three-year-old filly stood female hunter champion before standing reserve in the Cuddy in-hand qualifier.

9. Dame De Flanders

This grey mare owned by Derek Walker won the broodmare title and in-hand hunter supreme, while her Siren’s Missile-sired colt foal stood champion hunter foal.

10. My Lovely Ava

The bay three-year-old filly was crowned British-Bred champion for Ann Bassett.

11. Chantilly Bojangles

Lucy Lockwood netted the amateur championship aboard her own lightweight campaigner.

12. Last Orders V

Martin Wood’s promising youngster was crowned overall youngstock champion.

13. Malus LVP Z

Also owned by Martin Wood, this yearling colt — shown by Jack Cochrane — won the Cuddy Supreme in-hand championship after taking the male sports horse tricolours.

14. Killmastulla Trump Card

Katie Jerram-Hunnable fielded two novice winners, including this five-year-old lightweight victor.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday