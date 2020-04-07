Move across the pond to this incredible equestrian facility with 87 acres, two arenas, four houses and stabling for 43 horses…

Maybe it’s time to up sticks and say goodbye to Britain and start a new life in the USA with your horses (well, we can dream about life outside of lockdown anyway…).

Double H Farm is an awe-inspiring equestrian set-up with two addresses (7 — 11 Old Stagecoach Road and 40 Neds Lane), situated in the town of Ridgefield in Connecticut.

As well as the main house there are two guest houses, staff apartments, two large barns and multiple outbuildings.

The property — which has lower and upper sections — is sited approximately 60 miles northeast of New York City.

For sale through Sotheby’s International Realty, the idyllic paradise is priced at a cool $28.5m (or £23,017,121), so you might need to invest in a ticket in this week’s Lottery to be in with a shot of moving Stateside in the near future.

Welcome to your potential new home…

Double H Farm is rated as a ‘world-class equine facility’ by the agents at Sotheby’s. It sits in 87 acres of land, which includes fields, training spaces and multiple gardens.

There is stabling for around 43 horses. The boxes — which vary in size — are split between different American barns and all have matting and rubber tiled floors with radiant heated aisles.

The grounds are laced with specially constructed golf cart paths. In total, there are 17 well-fenced, perfectly maintained paddocks suitable for turnout.

Other facilities include an impressive outdoor arena with all-weather surface, plus a smaller outdoor school.

There is also a 3.5-acre grand prix field with natural jumps and viewing stand.

As well as a trophy lounge, the set-up also boasts office suites, grooming and wash stalls, laundry rooms, feed and tack rooms, seperate vet and farrier sheds, a covered horse walker and a treadmill.

The main house was built in 2009 and captures breathtaking sunset views from all windows, terraces and balconies. It is surrounded by the beautiful gardens with a koi pond, pool and heated spa.

How would you rate this living space for both luxury and comfort? Traditional aspects such as exposed beams and brick feature walls give the home a country feel.

On the lower property is a four-bedroom guest house and a farmhouse in addition to a party barn, a salt-water pool and a resurfaced tennis and ball court.

