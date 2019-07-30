Trending:

Mark Todd: reflecting on 25 moments from his glittering career

Gemma Redrup

With Mark Todd announcing his retirement from the sport of eventing (28 July) after what has been a glittering career, complete with gold medals, Olympic appearances and five-star triumph, we take a look back through the archives to highlight some of his memorable achievements.

Mark Todd’s career in pictures

Image credit: Bob Sly (from HH archives)
1980: Badminton Horse Trials

At his first Badminton, Mark and Southern Comfort were 45th after the dressage. But as one of only three inside the time on cross-country day, he was third going into the showjumping — and when When Lucinda Prior-Palmer and Helen Butler came unstuck in the final phase, Mark clinched the title.

Image credit: Leslie Lane (from HH archives)
1980: Badminton Horse Trials

Mark strikes a pose with his Badminton trophy — the first of a total of four

Image credit: Stuart Newsham for Horse and Hound
1985: Badminton Horse Trials

Mark in action on cross-country day with Charisma IV — the horse that he won two Olympic gold medals on in 1984 and 1988.

Image credit: Elizabeth Furth
1988: Gatcombe Park

Mark and Charisma — the horse who he describes as ‘the one’.

1991: Burghley Horse Trials

Mark takes the third of his five Burghley titles in 1991, this time with Welton Greylag.

Image credit: www.trevor-meeks-photography.co.
1992: Barcelona Olympics

Mark and Double Take contend the individual showjumping at the Barcelona Olympics, having proudly carried the New Zealand flag at the opening ceremony of the Games.

Image credit: www.trevor-meeks-photography.co.
1994: Badminton Horse Trials

Mark lifts the Badminton trophy for a second time in 1994, with Horton Point.

Image credit: Bob Langrish
1995: Badminton Horse Trials

Mark goes cross-country at Badminton with only one stirrup in 1995 on Bertie Blunt

1997: Burghley Horse Trials

Mark takes the fourth of his Burghley wins with Broadcast News.

Image credit: www.timeincukcontent.com
2000: Sydney Olympics

Mark and Diamond Hall Red in the team competition at the Sydney Olympics. He won an individual bronze at these Games with Eye Spy II. After Sydney, Mark retired from international competition for the first time.

Image credit: www.trevor-meeks-photography.co.
2008: Beijing Olympics

Mark comes out of retirement with sponsorship from New Zealand Bloodstock, and returns to the international stage at the Beijing Olympics with Gandalf. The New Zealand team finished in fifth position.

Image credit: www.trevor-meeks-photography.co.
2010: Kentucky World Equestrian Games

Mark is part of the bronze medal-winning team at the World Equestrian Games, with Grass Valley.

Image credit: www.trevor-meeks-photography.co.
2011: Badminton Horse Trials

Mark proves he’s back at the top of his sport, taking the Badminton title with NZB Land Vision.

Image credit: www.trevor-meeks-photography.co.
2011: London Olympics test event

Mark and NZB Campino take part in the test event for the 2012 Games, with the striking London skyline as a backdrop.

Image credit: Trevor Meeks
2012: London Olympics

Mark and NZB Campino are part of the bronze medal-winning team in London, where he finished 12th as an individual

Image credit: Jon Stroud Media
2012: at home

Mark and his son James at home in Wiltshire.

Image credit: Jon Stroud Media
2012: at home

A rare moment when the eventing stalwart puts his feet up.

FREE REUSE BUT DONT OWN RIGHTS. CANT SELL ONMitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials - CCI4* Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Jon Stroud
2013: Major Milestone

Mark Todd riding Leonidas II in the CIC during the Cross Country phase of The Fidelity Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials, near Woodstock in the UK on 15 September 2013 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Peter Nixon
2013: Leonidas II

Mark riding Leonidas II at Blenheim en-route to third place in the eight and nine-year-old CCI4*-S class

Mark Todd (NZL) riding Oloa during the Cross Country phase of The Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials at Badminton in Gloucestershire, UK; on 9th May 2015 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Peter Nixon
2015: Oloa

Mark pilots Oloa around the horse’s first Badminton

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Peter Nixon
2016: Rio Olympics

Mark and Leonidas II tackle the cross-country in Rio, finishing in fourth place individually.

J3YMWJ Mark Todd Cross Country Badminton 060517 Click or tap to zoom into this image
2017: NZB Campino

NZB Campino en-route to fourth place at Badminton in 2017

PHHAD8 Stamford, UK. 1st September 2018. Mark Todd on Kiltubrid Rhapsody on the Cross Country day of the 3 Day event at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, at Burghley House, Stamford Lincs, on September 1, 2018. Credit: Paul Marriott/Alamy Live News Click or tap to zoom into this image
2018: Kiltubrid Rhapsody

The grey Kiltubrid Rhapsody at Burghley

PM2JKP Tryon. North Carolina. USA. 17th September 2018. Sir Mark Todd. McClaren. NZL. Eventing Show Jumping Day 6. World Equestrian Games. WEG 2018 Tryon. North Carolina. USA. 17/09/2018. Credit: Sport In Pictures/Alamy Live News Click or tap to zoom into this image
2018: McClaren

Mark at his final championship, riding McClaren at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon

Mark Todd (NZL) riding LEONIDAS II in CCI-S3* Section A of the Barbury Horse Trials held at Barbury Castle in Rockley near Marlborough in Wiltshire in the UK between 4th-7th July 2019 Click or tap to zoom into this image
2019: Leonidas II

On his penultimate ride on Leonidas II, Mark finished third in one of the CCI4*-S sections at Barbury Castle earlier this month