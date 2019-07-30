Mark Todd: reflecting on 25 moments from his glittering career

With Mark Todd announcing his retirement from the sport of eventing (28 July) after what has been a glittering career, complete with gold medals, Olympic appearances and five-star triumph, we take a look back through the archives to highlight some of his memorable achievements.
Mark Todd’s career in pictures
1980: Badminton Horse Trials
At his first Badminton, Mark and Southern Comfort were 45th after the dressage. But as one of only three inside the time on cross-country day, he was third going into the showjumping — and when When Lucinda Prior-Palmer and Helen Butler came unstuck in the final phase, Mark clinched the title.
1980: Badminton Horse Trials
Mark strikes a pose with his Badminton trophy — the first of a total of four
1985: Badminton Horse Trials
Mark in action on cross-country day with Charisma IV — the horse that he won two Olympic gold medals on in 1984 and 1988.
1988: Gatcombe Park
Mark and Charisma — the horse who he describes as ‘the one’.
1991: Burghley Horse Trials
Mark takes the third of his five Burghley titles in 1991, this time with Welton Greylag.
1992: Barcelona Olympics
Mark and Double Take contend the individual showjumping at the Barcelona Olympics, having proudly carried the New Zealand flag at the opening ceremony of the Games.
1994: Badminton Horse Trials
Mark lifts the Badminton trophy for a second time in 1994, with Horton Point.
1995: Badminton Horse Trials
Mark goes cross-country at Badminton with only one stirrup in 1995 on Bertie Blunt
1997: Burghley Horse Trials
Mark takes the fourth of his Burghley wins with Broadcast News.
2000: Sydney Olympics
Mark and Diamond Hall Red in the team competition at the Sydney Olympics. He won an individual bronze at these Games with Eye Spy II. After Sydney, Mark retired from international competition for the first time.
2008: Beijing Olympics
Mark comes out of retirement with sponsorship from New Zealand Bloodstock, and returns to the international stage at the Beijing Olympics with Gandalf. The New Zealand team finished in fifth position.
2010: Kentucky World Equestrian Games
Mark is part of the bronze medal-winning team at the World Equestrian Games, with Grass Valley.
2011: Badminton Horse Trials
Mark proves he’s back at the top of his sport, taking the Badminton title with NZB Land Vision.
2011: London Olympics test event
Mark and NZB Campino take part in the test event for the 2012 Games, with the striking London skyline as a backdrop.
2012: London Olympics
Mark and NZB Campino are part of the bronze medal-winning team in London, where he finished 12th as an individual
2012: at home
Mark and his son James at home in Wiltshire.
2012: at home
A rare moment when the eventing stalwart puts his feet up.
2013: Major Milestone
2013: Leonidas II
Mark riding Leonidas II at Blenheim en-route to third place in the eight and nine-year-old CCI4*-S class
2015: Oloa
Mark pilots Oloa around the horse’s first Badminton
2016: Rio Olympics
Mark and Leonidas II tackle the cross-country in Rio, finishing in fourth place individually.
2017: NZB Campino
NZB Campino en-route to fourth place at Badminton in 2017
2018: Kiltubrid Rhapsody
The grey Kiltubrid Rhapsody at Burghley
2018: McClaren
Mark at his final championship, riding McClaren at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon
2019: Leonidas II
On his penultimate ride on Leonidas II, Mark finished third in one of the CCI4*-S sections at Barbury Castle earlier this month