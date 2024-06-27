



Manor Farm is a period farmhouse with lovely equestrian facilities and great hacking on your doorstep. It is tucked away in a rural location with no near neighbours, so if seclusion is your thing, this could be be right up your street.

The property is 1.5 miles away from Gedney Drove End, in east Lincolnshire, which has a village pub. Long Sutton has a good range of facilities five miles away, while Holbeach is also close by (10 miles) offering local amenities. Spalding (14 miles) and King’s Lynn (15 miles) offer a wider range of services. The nearest city is Peterborough, which is 33 miles from the front door.

Equestrian centres in the area include Laughton Manor (35 miles), Sheepgate (30 miles), Four Winds (23 miles) and Forest Edge Arena (31 miles).

Anchorage Barn Equine Clinic is 30 miles away, should you need veterinary help.

This property is on the market with Rural Scene for offers over £695,000. Let’s take a look around…

Equestrian facilities include eight stables – some are timber built, while others are built from brick. There is an additional storage barn too.

There is a 40x20m arena, with post and rail fencing, a sand surface and floodlights.

The land at Manor Farm covers approximately six acres – it is mainly level pasture, divided into three fields.

Manor Farm is accessed through timber gates onto a private gravelled driveway.

There are formal gardens to one side of the property, which is mainly laid to lawn with some raised beds. To the rear there is a paved patio and BBQ area.

Manor Farm has been improved by the current vendors, with modern touches, while retaining period features.

The ground floor has an entrance/utility room, plus a kitchen with a range cooker, breakfast bar and doors that open into the garden.

There is also a snug, which is sometimes used as a fourth bedroom, and has a log burner.

There is a downstairs bathroom, which is fitted with a three-piece suite, plus a dining room with exposed beams and a brick fireplace with a log burner.

Also on the ground floor is a store room, which is currently used for storing tack, and a lounge with a feature fireplace and log burner.

On the first floor are three bedrooms and a shower room.

