12 stars of Christmas: Meet the reigning HOYS pony supreme producer who hails from racing stock and has a penchant for a good walk

Over the 12 days of Christmas this festive season, we are shining a light on up-and-coming talent across the disciplines. These are people you really need to keep an eye out for in 2019...

Next up in our 12 stars of Christmas feature is show producer and the reigning Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) pony supreme, Lucy Glover.

Based in Nottinghamshire, Lucy landed her first HOYS supreme title on the five-year-old part-bred Arab Carmens Novello in October.

1. She started riding at the age of three

Lucy has been in the saddle for as long as she can remember thanks to her horsey parents: “My mum was into showjumping and worked in racing most of her life, being one of the first ever lady jockeys,” she said. “My dad was a jump jockey and a horse trainer; he even rode in the Grand National. I guess it was bred into me.” Lucy showed ponies throughout her childhood and made her way up the pony ranks.

2. The two that put her on the map

“There we two stand out ponies that I would say put me on the showing map; Chiddock Time Lord who won took me to HOYS and the Royal International (RIHS) in 14.2hh show ponies, part-bred and intermediates, and Redcap Zilla, who gave me my first HOYS win in 2012.”

3. A 15-strong team

Lucy’s yard currently has 15 horses and ponies including youngsters, breakers and novices, which are a mixture of natives, show ponies, show hunters and intermediates.“We specialise in pony classes and aim to run 10 to 12 rides next season,” she said.

4. A pony named Horace

Lucy notes her biggest win as being the HOYS supreme on the relatively young Carmens Novello. Lucy said: “Horace, as he’s known to us at home, is owned by Charlotte read and I have been lucky enough to produce and ride him in the part bred classes this season, which was his first year competing in this section. He is only five but has a brain of a 10-year-old. He loves a busy atmosphere and a big crowd which makes him the perfect HOYS pony. I was equally proud of my other 2018 HOYS win with my own Welsh section B, Carrwood Shimmering Gold. I’ve owned him for six years and his journey hasn’t been plain sailing, so it made the win even more special.”

5. Her show ring niggles

“My biggest pet hate would be when children are not taught to use the space given to do their shows. I also think it’s so important to finish off a show with a good walk and a strong halt at the end; it’s the last impression you can give the judge.”

6. A family affair

“Our team is family run and is very small, consisting of my my dad, who helps with all the breakers, my mum who drives the lorry and plaits, my god mother who drives and helps out at shows, and Asia who is our apprentice; she helps with all the yard duties and lunges and hacks all the ponies.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

7. Looking ahead to 2019

“We have a lot of exciting novices for 2019, including three three-year-olds; a 13.2hh show pony, 14hh show hunter and a Connemara stallion. We also have some four-year-olds who have been very lightly shown, including a 14.2hh show pony, a Welsh section B and a Dartmoor.”

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday