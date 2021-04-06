A four-bedroom home, 10 stables, 22 acres, arena and rural location for £725,000





Settle down at this four-bedroom home, complete with private equestrian facilities in Lancashire.

Lower Trough Farm can be found in the hamlet of Eagley Bank near Shawforth in Rochdale. Shawforth is set in the North Pennines along the course of the River Spondden and the A671. The cities of Burnley, Halifax and Manchester are all easily commutable.

Local equestrian centres to check out include: Moorview EC (16 miles), Thornton EC (46 miles) and Brookfield EC (21 miles).

Myerscough College hosts regular affiliated fixtures and training clinics and can be found just over an hour away from the front door (36 miles).

If you want to hit the cross-country course, head over to the Craven Country Ride (31 miles) or Somerford Park (53 miles).

Ensure you stay connected with your local riding clubs, which would be Rochdale and District Riding Club or Ribble Valley Riding Club.

If you need an equine vet be sure to contact North West Equine (33 miles) or Oakhill Equine Vets (33 miles).

Fancy a spot of racing? Head down to Aintree Racecourse (52 miles).

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, you will need to fork out £725,000 to call this yours.

Is Lower Trough Farm your forever home?

The main home is a spacious detached four-bedroom equestrian family property with attached barn, set in 22 acres of green countryside. As well as a remote, rural location, there is plenty of hacking available on quiet country lanes.

The property has previously been utilised as a stud and a set-up for competition horses. There are several outbuildings, including a stable barn with six loose boxes and a wash box, and a second stable barn with two loose boxes.

There is also a hay barn, a tack room and two additional barns. One is currently used as a home gym.

Outside, you will also find a 30x60m sand arena with river sand surface. The land is currently divided into five large fields, with a natural spring water supply.

The four-bedroom home has a south facing stone slab patio area and a lawn. A five-bar gate gives access to a further patio area with lawns and mature trees and shrubs. A foot gate leads to the land.

At ground level you will find a boot room with stable door and a kitchen/breakfast room with a range of wall and base units with granite work surfaces and breakfast bar with wooden worktop.

The living room boasts a window, two radiators, exposed ceiling beam, multi-fuel burner set in a stone fireplace, slate

hearth and steps down to the cellar.

