Life-changing moments and 11 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some golden World Equestrian Games moments to a very enthusiastic groom, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



Bit damp!



The stuff dreams are made of



Clever Freestyle!



Look! No hands!



Clever horse



Amazing stuff from Ros Canter



We love the little extra biscuit with Ros’ face on it

A heroes’ welcome for the Irish eventing team

There’s some great shots in here

Meanwhile, back in Britain and in the midst of Storm Ali…

We love this

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Welcome home Allstar B



