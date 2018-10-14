15 young event horses that could be on the verge of world domination

Next week (18-21 October), some of the world’s best young event horses will do battle at Le Lion D’Angers in France in the FEI World Breeding Federation Eventing Championships for Young Horses. On Tuesday (9 October), the British selectors revealed which British combinations would be going for glory in the six- and seven-year-old championships. Here’s who they are and the key info you need to know about each of them…

Six-year-olds

Universal Cooley

Owned by Ellie Guy, this 16.3hh grey mare by VDL Arkansas, out of a Maltstriker mare, was originally produced by Khia Cadney-Moon. She was purchased for Millie Dumas to ride in July 2017. Since then she has won four of her six novice starts, won the CIC* at Somerford Park in August 2018 and most recently finished ninth in the British Eventing six-year-old championship. The worst dressage score she has recorded is 29.5 and from her 12 total starts, she has never faulted across country.

Emerald Jonny

This 16hh gelding is owned by rider Piggy French’s fiancé, Tom March. Emerald Jonny is by Waldo Van Dungen out of a mare by the dressage stallion Rubels. He is another horse with a faultless cross-country record, spanning a total of 20 starts. This season he has clocked some strong results including second in the CIC* at Rockingham in May, first place in the CIC* at Burgham (thanks in part to a 17.9 dressage — this equates to 82.1%) and second in the British Eventing six-year-old championship.

Cristal Fontaine

Ridden by Kitty King, this 16.2hh gelding is owned by Alex Wakeley. This Selle Francais is by the Holstein, Chef Rouge. He won his first novice as a five-year-old and has since gone on to win the CIC* at Bicton in April, has finished first, second and third in his three intermediate starts and most recently finished seventh at the British Eventing six-year-old championship.

Seven-year-olds

Corouet

This 15.2hh gelding, who is owned by Brett and Sarah Bullimore (Sarah also has the ride), is bred in the pink by the jumping stallion Balou Du Rouet and is out of Sarah’s former four-star mare, Lily Corinne. Corouet most recently won the British Eventing seven-year-old championship and among other top 10 finishes, was also sixth in the world six-year-old championship at Le Lion last year.

Rehy Royal Diamond

Ridden by current World champion Ros Canter and owned by Christopher Makin, Rehy Royal Diamond is by Ars Vivendi, out of a Diamond Lad mare. He has enjoyed several top 10 placings at novice and intermediate level, and he finished sixth in the CCI* at Houghton in May.

J Adore Salsa

This British-bred horse is owned by Karen and Graham Brooks, and is ridden by Tyler Cassells. The 17hh mare is by Je T’Aime Flamenco and is out of a Corrado II mare. She has some very strong cross-country form and has jumped round three CIC2*s this season.

Calmaro

This grey gelding is ridden by Laura Collett, who has great form in this class — she won it in 2015 with Mr Bass and was fourth last year with Sir Papillon. Calmaro, who is owned by Margie Gibb and Karen Bartlett, is German-bred by Carpalano. This season he won the CCI* at Tattersalls, was second in the CIC2* at Barbury and most recently finished runner-up in the British Eventing seven-year-old championship.

Rebeliant

This Polish-bred horse brings Tina Cook back to Le Lion D’Angers for the first time since 2014 when she rode her 2018 World Equestrian Games mount, Billy The Red. Rebeliant is owned by Neil and Melanie Woodford and was initially produced to novice level by Lucy Loughton. With Tina, he has enjoyed plenty of top 10 placings at novice and intermediate level, and jumped a double clear around both Tattersalls CCI* and Barbury CIC2*.

Carnival March

A second horse for Piggy French at Le Lion, Carnival March is by Cavalier Carnival (who is by Cavalier Royale). This 16.2hh gelding is owned by Susie Wood, Susan Wrighton and James Midgley and was produced as a five-year-old by Piggy’s stable jockey Susie Berry and sister Nini French. He won his first intermediate with Piggy this March, was eighth in the CCI* at Tattersalls and has clocked three cross-country clears at CIC2* level.

You’ve Got The Lux

Owned and ridden by Hayden Hankey, this 16hh mare is by Lux Z and out of a Carrolls Flight mare. She was only out of the top 10 twice last season from her 12 starts, culminating in 10th place in the world six-year-old championships at Le Lion D’Angers. This season she has jumped clear across country around four CIC2*s.

Capels Hollow Drift

Owned by Milly Simmie, Patricia Davenport and Sarah Webb, Capels Hollow Drift is by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyyvan and is out of a Lucky Gift mare. This grey gelding was produced by Georgie Strang as a youngster and has recorded some strong international form with current rider Tom Jackson this season. Notable results include third in the CIC2* at Burgham, 10th in the CCI* at Le Pin au Haras, 10th in the CIC2* at Gatcombe and fourth in the British Eventing seven-year-old championship.

Lance A Little

This striking gelding is owned by Emily Couldwell and ridden by Toby Pigott. Lance A Little is by Lancelot and is out of a Rame Z mare. He has shown form at intermediate level and was also sixth in the CIC2* at Gatcombe in September, before finishing ninth in the British Eventing seven-year-old championship.

G Star van de Klinkenberg

This KWPN gelding, by the dressage stallion Furst Romancer and out of a mare by a dressage stallion (Zarino), is owned by Sharon Bayston and ridden by Paul Sims. He was third in the CCI* at Blair in August and has followed this up with two CIC2* cross-country clears.

Monkeying Around

Owned by rider Izzy Taylor and Charlie Sands, this Hannoverian gelding won the world six-year-old championship at Le Lion D’Angers last year. He is by the dressage stallion Bertoli W and is out of a Donnerhall mare. Monkeying Around has some brilliant form including winning the CIC2* at Floors Castle in May this year, plus fourth place in the advanced at Wellington in August and most recently was eighth in the British Eventing seven-year-old championship.

JL Dublin

Nicola Wilson rides this gelding owned by Deirdre Johnston, James Lambert OBE and Jo Lambert. He is a Holstein by the jumping stallion Diarado and is out of a mare by another jumping stallion, Cantano. JL Dublin has won three of his five intermediate starts this season and was second in the CCI* at Blair Castle.

