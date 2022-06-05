A 90-acre country estate with 11 bedrooms, an indoor pool and much more…





Kilmurry House is within a 20-minute drive of Kilkenny City in Ireland and one-and-a-half hours from both Dublin City Centre and Dublin International Airport. The market town of Thomastown is a five-minute drive away.

Local equestrian centres include CoilÓg Equestrian Centre (10 miles), JAG Equestrian (15 miles) and Killossery Lodge Stud (26 miles).

EquiVET Ireland (12 miles) is just 20 minutes from the front door. If hunting is your thing, you could head out with the Kildare.

Kilmurry House is on the market with Christie’s International Real Estate for £6,613,601 (€7.5m). Let’s take a look around…

Kilmurry House, the birthplace of Irish watercolorist Mildred Anne Butler, comes complete with paddocks and wooded pastures for horses and livestock. In all, it is set in 90 acres.

There is a gated entry opening to a long tree-line drive.

Inside there is a reception hall with a fireplace, plus formal living and dining rooms.

There are a number of other reception rooms, plus a large kitchen.

Upstairs there are 11 bedrooms. The primary suite has a bathroom which overlooks a two-acre walled garden.

The flower room, now a games room, opens onto a terrace. The orangery has been restored to its original 18th-century dimensions. The indoor pool has walls of glass that open to a sun terrace.

There are lawned gardens with space for a helipad.

A courtyard cottage has its own kitchen and sitting room and there is also a two-bedroom gate lodge with a kitchen and bathroom.

Take a virtual tour…

