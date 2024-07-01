



This stunning property, with its far-reaching grounds and impressive yard, is brimming with charm and country idyll. Its dedicated office-cum-gym building and boat house make it the ideal home for people who both work hard and chill hard.

Jenders Farm is located rurally near the Sussex villages of Whitehall and Shipley. The nearest major town of Horsham is eight miles away. From there, you can catch a direct service to London Victoria or London Bridge in 55 minutes.

Gatwick Airport is 26 miles away.

Hickstead Showground is 11 miles from the property, while Epsom Downs Racecourse is 30 miles away.

Local training and competition centres include Sands Farm (18 minutes), Woodside (24 minutes) and Coombelands (16 minutes).

Veterinary experts are on hand at Liphook Equine Hospital, which is 28 miles away.

Jenders Farm is on the market with Knight Frank with a guide price of £3.9m. Let’s take a look around…

The yard consists of 15 stables in a courtyard.

There’s also a crew barn…

…And a tack room.

The estate is 121 acres in all – and the paddocks are enormous.

The gardens and grounds include a naturally-fed pond and there’s a boathouse with an attached dining pontoon.

The gardens are beautiful and extensive.

There is a dedicated office and gym space in the garden, complete with a kitchenette.

Inside the property are several living rooms. The open plan drawing room combines two living spaces, an inglenook fireplace and stone flooring.

The kitchen has rustic features and breakfast area, and there’s a separate dining room, too.

There is a total of four bedrooms at Jenders Farm, and the master has an open plan en-suite.

Would you move in?

