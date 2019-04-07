The ideal set-up for a small team? A yard with eight stables, outdoor arena and a cosy cottage, for a competitive price…

A super-horsey property located in the heart of Cambridgeshire is being offered for sale, and we think it would make the ideal settlement for an equestrian with a small team of steeds.



The present owners have rented out the property as a livery yard and it has previously been run as a successful riding school; the opportunities are endless.



Sycamore Cottage is situated in a great location for the competition enthusiast, being within easy reach of several venues. The property is approximately two miles from Wimblington, three miles from March and six miles from Chatteris. Peterborough is located 22 miles away and the property has good access to the A1 and A14.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Mount Pleasant (9 miles), Fenland (12 miles), Fenning Farm (25 miles) and Grey Fern Park (13 miles).

If you fancy a spin on the cross-country field this summer head over to Ely Eventing Centre (19 miles) or Thurlow Estate (40 miles).

When hunting season returns, head out with either the Fitzwilliam or the Cambridgeshire Hunt.

There is a racecourse just 23 miles away at Huntingdon.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Sign up to BSPS Area 17 or NPS Areas 13 for a range of local showing shows and qualifiers held throughout the season.

Local pony clubs include the Cambridgeshire Hunt Pony Club or the Soham & District Pony Club.

Offered for sale by Rural Scene, this one is on the market at a respectable £400,000.

Do you think this rural nest could be a home to you?

Set in four acres, the property is located off a small country lane with two driveways providing plenty of parking for trailers and lorries. There is access to several bridleways close by.

There are several outbuildings including eight stables, a store, a tack room and an office. There is also a derelict stable barn currently used for storage.

The 20x40m outdoor school is currently topped with a sand surface.

The property offers plenty of space and potential for expansion and redevelopment into whatever horsey dream the buyer has…

The land adjoins the property and is currently divided into small paddocks with a winter turnout area.

The house is a pretty bungalow with underfloor heating and double glazing. It has three bedrooms.

It is entered through a hall which leads into a homely kitchen. There is also a lounge, a dining area and a conservatory with doors opening outside.

The rooms are spacious and airy, with plenty of wall space for competition snaps and rosettes…

The master bedrooms has an en suite with a shower and a bath.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday