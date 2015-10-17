7 fabulous hunting ponies for sale this week *PICTURES*

Are you looking to introduce your child to the hunting field? Or perhaps they are already hunting mad and are looking for the perfect partner to cross any country with. If so, don’t miss this selection of hunting ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Loves to jump’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: seven

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This homebred mare is a fantastic hunting/Pony Club pony. She has hunted since she was four-years-old and happily stands on her own or goes at the front. She would be perfect to do PC novice/intermediate eventing with next year. She never stops and evented at 90cm level last year. References available.”

View the advert

2. ‘Connemara saint’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony has enjoyed many wins at county level showing and is a super safe hunter. He is a steady, careful jumper with great conformation and a snaffle mouth. He hacks alone or in company, goes first or last and really looks after his rider. He has perfect manners and is easy to do in all respects.”

View the advert

3. ‘Fabulous hunting pony’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This pony is not at all mareish. She is a seasoned hunting pony who has also whipped-in. She knows her job inside out, is snaffle mouthed and has even paraded hounds at a county show. She has done PC activities and has three good paces. Good to do.”

View the advert

4. ‘Immaculate on the hunting field’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “A real all-rounder who loves his hunting. He stands quietly while hunting and goes first or last. Excellent at gate opening, never strong or silly and is good with hounds. He could make a very good working hunter pony and he has also been a successful racing pony. He has done all PC activities including dressage and showjumping. 100% safe on the roads wth excellent stable manners.”

View the advert

5. ‘Amazing hunting pony’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony will jump anything. He hunted two days per week last season and he has also hunted in Ireland. He has showjumped up to BS foxhunter, accumulating 222 BS points and has done PC teams. He has nice paces, would possibly event and is vice free.”

View the advert

6. ‘Super cool boys’ pony’

Height: 14.1hh

Age: 10

Gender: gleding

Selling points: “‘Huggy’ really is your ultimate fun boys’ pony. He has seen his current rider through the Pony Club, school team competitions and hunting. He works nicely on the flat but loves his jumping most of all. He is a brilliant hunter and loves to be at the front. He jumps anything and really looks after his jockey.”

View the advert

7. ‘Lots of fun’

Height: 12hh

Age: 14

Gender: gleding

Selling points: “‘Storm’ loves hunting and jumps sizeable hedges and timber. He has regularly attended Pony Club and local shows and is frequently in the ribbons. He is not a novice or nervous ride as he can be strong, however for the right jockey he is lots of fun. He has no vices, lives in or out and is never sick or sorry.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

