13 incredible moments from an unforgettable HOYS

Sadly the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is over for another year. But we’re not quite ready to let go just yet, so here’s just a moments that caught our eye at Birmingham’s NEC last week (3-7 October 2018)…

1. Lily Freeman-Attwood is full of praise for Capability Brown after their round in the Blue Chip pony newcomers championship, which earnt them second place.

2. Whoops! Things didn’t quite go to plan for this competitor.

3. Charlotte Dujardin and En Vogue show off some moves in the masterclass they performed with Carl Hester.

4. Boom! Fifteen-year-old Oliver Tuff becomes the youngest ever winner of the Equitop Myoplast senior Foxhunter championship riding Darino B.

5. One horse is less than convinced during Cuddy working hunter of the year championship.

6. In the spotlight — Francois Jr Mathy from Belgium soaks up his victory with Falco Van De Clehoeve in the Grandstand welcome stakes.

7. Robert Oliver is presented with the equestrian of the year 2018 trophy.

8. All smiles! Tatiane Mauree and Horseabout Zibu finish in runner-up spot in the pony Foxhunter championship.

9. Competitors line up in the small show hunter of the year championship

10. Ringside fans show their support for a combination in the British ridden heavy horse championship

11. Joe Clayton takes a tumble from Crak De Beaurepaire Z in the Thistledown stakes — horse and rider were none the worse for wear.

12. The five-year-old Carmens Novello is crowned supreme pony of the year under Lucy Glover.

13. And finally, Sam Walker, the son of professional showman Robert, blows for home in memory of Bradley John who so tragically passed away recently.

