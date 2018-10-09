13 incredible moments from an unforgettable HOYS

Sadly the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) is over for another year. But we’re not quite ready to let go just yet, so here’s just a moments that caught our eye at Birmingham’s NEC last week (3-7 October 2018)…

1. Lily Freeman-Attwood is full of praise for Capability Brown after their round in the Blue Chip pony newcomers championship, which earnt them second place.

Lily Freeman Attwood riding CAPABILITY BROWN for owner Emily Freeman-Attwood, during the Blue Chip Pony Newcomers Championship at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

2. Whoops! Things didn’t quite go to plan for this competitor.

Connolly's Red Mills Senior Newcomers at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

3. Charlotte Dujardin and En Vogue show off some moves in the masterclass they performed with Carl Hester.

Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester Dressage Masterclass with Carl Hester at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

4. Boom! Fifteen-year-old Oliver Tuff becomes the youngest ever winner of the Equitop Myoplast senior Foxhunter championship riding Darino B.

Oliver Tuff riding DARINO B for owner Justin Tuff, winner of the Equitop Myoplast Senior Foxhunter Championships at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

5. One horse is less than convinced during Cuddy working hunter of the year championship.

Sorry no caption info Cuddy Working Hunter of the Year Championship at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

6. In the spotlight — Francois Jr Mathy from Belgium soaks up his victory with Falco Van De Clehoeve in the Grandstand welcome stakes.

Francois Jr MATHY (BEL) riding FALCO VAN DE CLEHOEVE, winner of the Grandstand Welcome Stakes at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

7. Robert Oliver is presented with the equestrian of the year 2018 trophy.

Robert Oliver being presented with the Equestrian of the year 2018 trophy at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

8. All smiles! Tatiane Mauree and Horseabout Zibu finish in runner-up spot in the pony Foxhunter championship.

Tatiane Mauree Horseabout ZIBU

9. Competitors line up in the small show hunter of the year championship

Small Show Hunter of the Year Championship at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

10. Ringside fans show their support for a combination in the British ridden heavy horse championship

British Ridden Heavy Horse Championship at Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

11. Joe Clayton takes a tumble from Crak De Beaurepaire Z in the Thistledown stakes — horse and rider were none the worse for wear.

joseph clayton Crak De Beaurepaire Z thrills and spills fall falling Thistledown Stakes at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

12. The five-year-old Carmens Novello is crowned supreme pony of the year under Lucy Glover.

Lucy Glover riding CARMENS NOVELLO Supreme Pony

13. And finally, Sam Walker, the son of professional showman Robert, blows for home in memory of Bradley John who so tragically passed away recently.

Sam Walker blowing a hunting horn in memory of ?? at the Horse of The Year Show 2018 at the NEC near Birmingham in the UK between 2nd- 7th October 2018

