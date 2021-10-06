HOYS 2021: Which home-produced combinations reigned in the SEIB Search For A Star finals?





For the first time in two years, home-produced horses and their dedicated owners and riders took to the stage at the world famous Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) to compete in the highly anticipated SEIB Search For A Star (SFAS) finals.

Find out who won each of the classes during the week at HOYS:

SFAS Traditional Cob

Eye Candy II (Diesel) and Harriet Conlon headed the first class of the show. Harriet, a patient flow coordinator based in Stoke-on-Trent, has been working throughout the pandemic and while the pair have enjoyed much success in open coloured ranks, they decided to try the SFAS series and achieve their dreams of riding at HOYS. They qualified at the Stoneleigh SFAS qualifier.

“Diesel is my best friend,” said Harriet. “I wanted to do SFAS because we’d tried a couple of open classes a few years ago and I felt that I needed something to help me progress in the ring. The past months have been hard; I’ve been working as part of the COVID-19 response at Royal Stoke Hospital. Winning here at HOYS has really given me a boost. I’m looking forward to telling everyone about this at work tomorrow!”

SFAS Show Cob

The show cob class was led by Athlone Lad and self-employed dog groomer and dog day care provider Sarah Adams. At the start of the season, Sarah nearly decided to sell her gelding though decided against it and was thrilled to qualify for HOYS on their fourth attempt this year at Bury Farm. A

thlone Lad has previously suffered from EMS and Sarah has worked hard to get him on the road and maintain his show condition.

“I am ecstatic, especially as our journey has been a challenging one,” said Sarah. “Jordan Cook (judge) said to keep going which encouraged me, and Richard Ramsay (judge) suggested we went out cubbing. I got my brave pants on and took him out and he absolutely loved it.”

