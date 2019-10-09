Trending:

That winning feeling — HOYS 2019

Jennifer Donald

Winner’s rug adorned? Check. Rosettes presented? Check. Spotlight on? Go!

As these winning Horse of the Year Show showjumping competitors show, nothing can match the feeling of celebrating in the spotlight at this annual equestrian extravaganza.

Angie THOMPSON riding FREMONT VDL, winner of the British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet Grade C Championship during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

1. Angie Thompson and Fremont VDL celebrate a brilliant victory in the British Horse Feeds Speedi-Beet grade C championship.

William WHITAKER riding RMF ECHO, winning International Showjumping - Speed Horse of the year during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

2. Hats off to William Whitaker and the lightning-quick RMF Echo, who claimed top honours in the speed horse of the year international class on Sunday.

Tabitha Kyle riding PLAYBOY VAN DE ZOETEWEI winner of the Aztec Diamond Equestrian 138cm Championship in the National Showjumping during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

3. Blink and you’ll miss them — double champion Tabitha Kyle and her Azetec Diamond Equestrian 138cm victor Playboy Van De Zoetewei whizz past the cameras.

Robert WHITAKER riding MAJOR DELACOUR and Guy WILLIAMS riding MR BLUE SKY UK, joint winners of the International Showjumping - Ripon Select Foods Puissance during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

4. At the double, Robert Whitaker (Major Delacour) and Guy Williams (Mr Blue Sky UK) share their moment in the spotlight having both cleared 7ft2in (2.15m) to win the Ripon Select Foods puissance in front of a packed crowd on Saturday night.

David SIMPSON riding GENTLEMEN VH VELDHOF, winner of the International Showjumping - Leading Showjumper of the Year during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

5. Winners of the big one — the leading showjumper of the year — Ireland’s David Simpson and Gentlemen VH Veldhof.

Daisy Williams riding BERMUDEZ BDA , winner of the Blue Chip Pony Newcomers Championship during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

6. The Blue Chip pony newcomers champions, Daisy Williams and Bermudez BDA.

Continued below…

‘Without the horses, we’re nothing’: rider salutes his HOYS winner

‘Everything we’re doing at the minute is for a very close teammate and friend of ours, Kevin Babbington, who’s fighting

Jay Halim riding ARAGON Z and Barrett Watson riding LIONEL VAN DE MARKIESLANDEN joint winner of the Addington Equestrian 2019 Ltd. Talent Seekers inc. 7 Year Old Championship during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

7. Three of the best — Jay Halim (Aragon Z) and Tim Davies (Lionel Van De Markieslanden) stop the clock at the exact same time to share the title in the Addington Equestrian 2019 Talent Seekers final, while the top-placed seven-year-old Green Grass joins the party under Paul Barker.

Georgia TAME riding QUINTELLA, winner of the NAEC Stoneleigh Stakes International Showjumping class (Class 12) during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

8. International winners and the show’s leading rider Georgia Tame on Quintella after the NAEC Stoneleigh Stakes.

Nicole PAVITT riding SOUTHEND winners of the Connolly’s RED MILLS Senior Newcomers Championship during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

9. In the red after being crowned the Connolly’s Red Mills senior newcomers champions are Nicole Pavitt and Southend.

Toby Fry riding ZUCAN V, winner of the Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

10. This special moment belongs to Toby Fry and Zucan V after they triumphed in the Leading Pony Showjumper of the Year.

Simon Crippen riding PREMIER TITANIUM, winner of the Equitop Myoplast Senior Foxhunter Championship during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

11. “I was 13th to go, which is my lucky number” — Simon Crippen and Premier Titanium gallop off with the goblet presented to the winner of the Equitop Myoplast senior Foxhunter Champion.

Glain Watkin-Jones riding TREVOR H, winner of the Pony Foxhunter Championship during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

12. With ears pricked, Trevor H is clearly loving every moment, having helped his jockey Glain Watkin-Jones lift the title in the pony Foxhunter final.

Harriet NUTTALL riding GALWAY BAY JED, winner of the International Showjumping - Take Your Own Line during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

13. Great Britain’s Harriet Nuttall is all smiles after claiming her first international success at HOYS with Galway Bay Jed.

Serena Kullich riding COOLEY RIVER and Stacey COOK riding Giggant winner of the Silver & Bronze League Championship during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

14. Silver and Bronze League Champions Serena Kullich (Cooley River) and Stacey Cook (Gigant) take centre stage.

Anthony CONDON riding SFS VINCOMTE, winner of the International Showjumping (Class 11) during the Horse of The Year Show at the NEC in Birmingham in the UK between the 2nd - 6th October 2019

15. Is that trophy really for me? SFS Vincomte cannot believe his luck when this impressive silverware comes his way. Pat Hales’s nine-year-old headed the show’s opening international class under Irishman Anthony Condon.

Don’t miss the full 26-page report from HOYS, packed with all the action from Birmingham, in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 10 October