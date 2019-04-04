This year the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show (12-16 June) will be giving more riders than ever the chance to compete in its famous amphitheatre-style international arenas and you don’t have to be jumping huge fences in order to do so.

As well as the elite CSI4* showjumping classes, this year’s popular show in Cheshire will feature amateur series at 1.25m and 1.15m, plus a full range of national, age and pony affiliated competitions.

Bolesworth’s Nina Barbour said: “Each year we aim to develop new classes and competitions at Bolesworth International and want to attract riders across all levels, from the very best showjumpers in the world to those who compete week in and week out on the national calendar.”

National and international classes are now open to enter, while rider packages are also available to book.

How to enter Bolesworth International

CSI2*



The CSI2* is running with sections at 1.30m, 1.40m and 1.45m. There are a limited number of invitational hybrid entries available, incorporating 4* (B and C Tours), and 2* (A Tour) classes. Entries are available via the Bolesworth Show Office: 01829 307676.

CSI amateurs

CSI amateur packages are available to any home country rider with a valid FEI horse registration (a full FEI passport is not required for riders competing in their home country), as well as all international riders. Amateur packages are available for one, two or three horses and incorporate VIP hospitality tables, providing an ideal base to relax and watch the competition during the show. Please contact the Bolesworth Office for further details.

National classes



Bolesworth will be hosting a range of British Showjumping (BS) national classes (British novice through to Foxhunter) alongside the four-, five- and six-year-old series. Entries are open to all BS registered competitors. Riders can also jump on BS day tickets (please contact riders@bolesworth.com for further details). National classes are all block entry, which will allow competitors to jump in four classes at the same level throughout the show. Entries can be made online.

Pony classes

Pony entries are available by qualification and invitation for 128cm, 138cm and 148cm. Please contact riders@bolesworth.com for further information.

VIP hospitality

VIP hospitality is also available with day packages are available to riders at £135 plus VAT per person, while evening packages start at £95 plus VAT per person. If you are interested in a rider package combining amateur or CSI2* entries with VIP hospitality, then contact riders@bolesworth.com or 01829 307676.

While not competing, riders can enjoy watching both top class sport and entertainment at the show, plus all riders’ accreditation will provide access into Club Boles each night of the show, featuring live music and themed party nights.