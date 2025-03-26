{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Heading to Aintree? Find hotels, B&Bs and holiday lets near the racecourse

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • Home to the world-famous Grand National, Aintree hosts a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year. We’ve put together a list of hotels near Aintree Racecourse, including nearby guesthouses and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit – and make it easier to get to Aintree Racecourse. If you’ve not got your tickets yet, you can get them here.

    Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere. These hotels near Aintree Racecourse are listed in order of distance from the venue (L9 5AS).

    Accomodation near Aintree Racecourse by type

    Hotels near Aintree Racecourse 

    Stables Inn
    Distance to Aintree: <1mile | Tripadvisor: 4/5
    Next door to the racecourse, this accommodation is about as close as you can get.

    View Deal

    The Park Hotel
    Distance: 1.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.5/5
    This conveniently located hotel has a restaurant and bar on site.

    View Deal

    Orrell Park Hotel
    Distance: 1.7 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
    This highly rated budget option might be all you need for a trip to the races.

    View Deal

    Premier Inn Liverpool North
    Distance: 2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
    This highly rated hotel has good transport links to the city centre for after the racing.

    View Deal

    Travelodge Liverpool Stonedale Park
    Distance: 3.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
    This Travelodge is the closest to Aintree Racecourse.

    View Deal

    The Royal Hotel
    Distance: 4.7 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
    This hotel overlooks the Mersey estuary and is just a five-minute walk from the station.

    View Deal

    Travelodge Liverpool Stoneycroft
    Distance: 4.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
    This highly rated Travelodge usually has a slightly cheaper rate.

    View Deal

    Guesthouses, inns and B&Bs near Aintree Racecourse

    Breeze Guest House
    Distance: 2.9 miles | Tripadvisor: 5/5
    This highly rated guesthouse offers breakfast and is close to plenty of dinner options, too.

    View Deal

    Home At Tancred Road
    Distance: 4.5 miles
    This guesthouse sleeps 11 and can be booked as a whole or by room.

    View Deal

    Holiday lets and apartments near Aintree Racecourse

    The Aintree
    Distance: <1mile
    This 6-bed holiday let sleeps up to 12 people.

    View Deal

    House on Weaver Street
    Distance: 2.4 miles
    This house sleeps 5 and has access to free parking.

    View Deal

    House on Stanley Park Avenue South
    Distance: 3.4 miles
    This house had 3 bedrooms, sleeps 5 and has free parking.

    View Deal

    Cosy Anfield Guesthouse
    Distance: 4.2 miles
    This holiday home has 2 bedrooms and sleeps up to 6 with access to free parking.

    View Deal

    You might also like:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now

    Georgia Guerin
    Georgia Guerin

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H∓H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
    Georgia Guerin

    You may like...