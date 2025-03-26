



Home to the world-famous Grand National, Aintree hosts a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year. We’ve put together a list of hotels near Aintree Racecourse, including nearby guesthouses and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit – and make it easier to get to Aintree Racecourse. If you’ve not got your tickets yet, you can get them here.

Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere. These hotels near Aintree Racecourse are listed in order of distance from the venue (L9 5AS).

Accomodation near Aintree Racecourse by type

Hotels near Aintree Racecourse Stables Inn

Distance to Aintree: <1mile | Tripadvisor: 4/5

Next door to the racecourse, this accommodation is about as close as you can get. View Deal

