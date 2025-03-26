Home to the world-famous Grand National, Aintree hosts a number of racedays and meetings throughout the year. We’ve put together a list of hotels near Aintree Racecourse, including nearby guesthouses and B&Bs at a range of price points to help you make the most of your visit – and make it easier to get to Aintree Racecourse. If you’ve not got your tickets yet, you can get them here.
Accommodation is likely to fill up quickly with racing fans travelling from across the country, so we suggest booking as soon as possible once you’ve found somewhere. These hotels near Aintree Racecourse are listed in order of distance from the venue (L9 5AS).
Accomodation near Aintree Racecourse by type
- Hotels near Aintree Racecourse
- Guest houses, inns and B&B’s near Aintree Racecourse
- Holiday lets and apartments near Aintree Racecourse
Hotels near Aintree Racecourse
Stables Inn
Distance to Aintree: <1mile | Tripadvisor: 4/5
Next door to the racecourse, this accommodation is about as close as you can get.
The Park Hotel
Distance: 1.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 3.5/5
This conveniently located hotel has a restaurant and bar on site.
Orrell Park Hotel
Distance: 1.7 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
This highly rated budget option might be all you need for a trip to the races.
Premier Inn Liverpool North
Distance: 2 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
This highly rated hotel has good transport links to the city centre for after the racing.
Travelodge Liverpool Stonedale Park
Distance: 3.3 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
This Travelodge is the closest to Aintree Racecourse.
The Royal Hotel
Distance: 4.7 miles | Tripadvisor: 4.5/5
This hotel overlooks the Mersey estuary and is just a five-minute walk from the station.
Travelodge Liverpool Stoneycroft
Distance: 4.8 miles | Tripadvisor: 4/5
This highly rated Travelodge usually has a slightly cheaper rate.
Guesthouses, inns and B&Bs near Aintree Racecourse
Breeze Guest House
Distance: 2.9 miles | Tripadvisor: 5/5
This highly rated guesthouse offers breakfast and is close to plenty of dinner options, too.
Home At Tancred Road
Distance: 4.5 miles
This guesthouse sleeps 11 and can be booked as a whole or by room.
Holiday lets and apartments near Aintree Racecourse
The Aintree
Distance: <1mile
This 6-bed holiday let sleeps up to 12 people.
House on Weaver Street
Distance: 2.4 miles
This house sleeps 5 and has access to free parking.
House on Stanley Park Avenue South
Distance: 3.4 miles
This house had 3 bedrooms, sleeps 5 and has free parking.
Cosy Anfield Guesthouse
Distance: 4.2 miles
This holiday home has 2 bedrooms and sleeps up to 6 with access to free parking.
