5 horses for sale this week over £15,000

If you have a healthy budget to spend on you next horse then perhaps one of these will be for you? Take a look at our selection of horses priced £15,000+ for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Gorgeous’

Height: 16.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This gorgeous horse has a lovely nature and is good to do. He is well-schooled with £1,366 in British Showjumping (BS) winnings.”

2. ‘Top quality’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This fabulous black gelding has huge ability, being a very careful, scopey jumper with excellent technique. He would suit a professional or ambitious amateur to produce up the levels. He has multiple wins and placings at Newcomers and Foxhunter level BS and has qualified for second rounds. He would easily progress to bigger tracks and is easy to do in all ways with no vices. He has won British Dressage (BD) competitions and has some cross-country experience.”

3. ‘Super-talented’

Height: 17hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This beautiful, kind horse has all the scope and talent for top tracks. She has been professionally produced and not hurried in any way, proving to be an uncomplicated and talented mare with a super-pleasing attitude. He has jumped all of her Newcomers double clears for 2019 and has also competed in Foxhunter classes with double clears. She is snaffle mouthed and ready to go on. No known vices.”

4. ‘Genuine’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This Irish mare has been there and done it. She has done all riding club activities, evented up to 90cm and team chased around intermediate tracks. She is a fun little horse that will turn her hoof to anything you ask of her. She hacks alone and in company and has no vices.”

5. ‘Lovely’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “This lovely horse is lightly competed and establishing himself at PSG with the ability to train on. We have tempi changes at home and some passage. He has the same ride-ability at competitions as at home and is a pleasure to own. Genuine reason for sad sale.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way