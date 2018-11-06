Meet the horses who have Movember sussed already (standby for ‘tache envy)

It’s that time of year again — when ’taches sprout on the most unlikely of men and we have to put up with boyfriends, husbands, brothers and dads waving goodbye to their razors for the 30-days of November, in the name of the charitable fundraiser Movember.

The event aims to raise awareness and funds for men’s health, prompting conversations about often ignored issues — including prostate and testicular cancer.

And it seems there’s no reason why horses can’t jump on the bandwagon and do their bit to help raise awareness with their spectacular ’taches. Here are just a few sporting equines embracing Movember in style.

1. Hazel

2. Duke

3. Texas

4. Derrick Rupert

5. Bob

6. Samson

7. Missy

8. Guinness

9. Jay

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday