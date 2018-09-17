Spooky horse making competing in dressage difficult? Here’s how to conquer it…

Competing is nerve-wracking enough without your horse deciding every marker and fleck of arena is utterly terrifying. So here are some great pointers from four-star eventer Kate Honey (pictured) to help you tackle spookiness with your horse in the arena…

1. Get your horse used to working with other horses around.

2. Create scenarios at home, such as putting out flower pots or have music playing in the background — whatever you think your horse will react to and let them get used to it at home.

3. Work on different surfaces. If your tests are mostly on grass don’t do all your training on a pristine surface.

4. Make sure you do plenty of schooling at different venues before competing so they can get used to seeing lots of different things.

5. When you are at a competition, give yourself plenty of time in the warm up, so there is no rush and your horse can settle. Doing lots of transitions can help to make sure the horse is really listening.

6. Some horses benefit from being worked before a test, then being put away and then when you get back on them immediately before, they have a shorter warm up. Or you could hand walk them round a venue to get used to the atmosphere. Work out what brings out the best in your horse.

7. Try to actually ride the test and not just survive it. If you make a mistake remember it is only one movement — stay positive for the rest of the test.

