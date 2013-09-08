Scrimp or splurge: riding holidays in Morocco to suit every budget

With just a 1hr time difference and a 4hr flight away, Morocco gives you instant immersion in a world of snake charmers and fire-eaters. And if you want to make the most of the dramatic coastline and mountain ranges make sure you do it on a horse riding holiday in Morocco.

We’ve picked three horse riding holidays to suit your budget — whether you’re travelling on a shoestring, want a once in a lifetime blow-out trip or something inbetween.

BUDGET

The French-owned Great South Ranch is set between the Anti-Atlas Mountains and the Atlantic. It offers trail rides, endurance training and tuition on primarily Arab-Barb horses — and boasts a neighboring 15km beach, which is empty and great for a gallop if you’re feeling confident. Guests share traditional Moroccan meals in the evening, sometimes accompanied by music. There is also the option of combining a ranch stay with a trail ride, staying in guesthouses or camping under the stars for a few nights of your visit.

Prices from £550 for 7 nights

For more information visit www.farandride.com

SPEND

Less than an hour’s drive from Marrakech, the Atlas Mountain Lodge is suitable for all abilities from beginners to experienced riders. Explore the foothills of the Atlas Mountains and the Roubkal National Park on the sure-footed Arab-Barb horses, with a choice of accommodation in the lodge or tents. And you can tempt non-riding friends or family with the promise of mountain biking, craft workshops and even a zip-wire.

Price: £945.00 in the lodge or £799.00 in the tented camp for 7 nights

For more information visit www.unicorntrails.com

SPLURGE

If you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime Moroccan experience, travel concierge service Boutique Souk has the answer — an equestrian long weekend at the Selman Palace Hotel & Spa, which is just 10 minutes from Marrakech airport. The hotel sits in a 12-acre park with a swimming pool, the option of a 24-hour butler service and spa treatments. If you can bear to drag yourself away from the blissful surroundings of the hotel, the trip includes a day’s desert trekking with lunch in a private berber tent, riding through the Palm Grove of Marrakech, exploring the souks with a guide and half a day at the Chenot Institute Spa.

Price: £980 for 4 nights

For more information visit: www.boutiquesouk.com