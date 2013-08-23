Enjoy top class racing on your next holiday

From Kentucky to Melbourne, Dubai to Punchestown, great holiday destinations seem to be linked with the racing world's top races. Here are 3 suggestions to inspire your next holiday

Whether you’re on your way home from York racecourse having been to the Ebor festival or are an armchair jockey, have you ever thought about building a horse riding holiday around one of racing’s great meetings?

Here are three suggestions to give you inspiration…

Channel hop to Paris for the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

Location, location, location: an idyllic setting is one of the attractions to this flagship meeting in the European Flat racing calendar. Longchamp racecourse is set alongside the banks of the river Seine with the Eiffel tower as a backdrop. The richest horse race in Europe, this is the highlight of a great weekend of racing that takes place on the first Saturday and Sunday of October each year.

For a variety of ready-made hotel and ticket packages (travel not included) ranging from 2 to 3 nights and from £325, visit Tailormade Racing Breaks at www.racingbreaks.co.uk

Dreaming of California? Don’t miss the Breeders’ Cup

While two days of fantastic racing featuring 15 races with purses totalling more than $25million is a pretty good reason to visit Los Angeles, the added ability to choose from visits to Las Vegas, Hollywood, Venice Beach, or Rodeo Drive mean that this could become the trip of a lifetime. This year’s Breeders’ Cup will be held at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia where it has been held 5 times before. Taking place on the 2-3 November, what better way to brighten up the beginning of winter?

Horse Racing Abroad offer 5 nights accommodation, flights from Heathrow, transfers, entry for both days of racing and hospitality at the racecourse, plus the option of various other excursions at prices starting from £2,250 per person.

Visit www.horseracingabroad.com for more information

Go for luxury at the Dubai World Cup

For five-star splendour it’s hard to beat the Dubai World Cup meeting held at Meydan racecourse in Dubai on the last Saturday in March. 9 races take place throughout the day and the Dubai World Cup itself is the world’s richest horse race. The atmosphere is electric at this venue, which holds up to 60,000 visitors and includes a five-star hotel, international restaurants, a marina and an IMAX cinema!

Bespoke packages are available for this event, but Dubai Experience also offer packages beginning with 4 nights accommodation, apron view tickets and private transfers from your hotel to the race track, starting at £442. Flights can be arranged.

Contact www.dubaiexperience.com for more information

Other suggestions from the H&H team include: