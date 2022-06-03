Horse meets alligator and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a very scopey Shetland to an usual visitor to a racecourse in Florida, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Scopey Shetland!

And another scopey pony

There were some big eventing names at Gemma Tattersall’s wedding

John Whitaker hails a cab

Swipe for a transformation

Hup!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



When an alligator pitches up at the racecourse…

