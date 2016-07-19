Could your phone get any cuter? 13 iPhone cases for any horse lover

If you're an equestrian enthusiast and are looking for a new iPhone case, don't miss this fun collection of cases that are sure to make your phone stand out from the crowd

Chevron dressage iPhone 4/4s case

If you’re looking for something a bit on the edgier side, then perhaps this is the case for you. This form-fitting case covers the back and corners of your iPhone 4/4S with an impact resistant, flexible plastic shell. The case features a dressage horse with a blue chevron background.

RRP: £22.20

Visit: www.zazzle.co.uk

Cute foal iPhone case

This snap on hard case is scratch and bump resistant and features a high quality foal print. It also has transparent sides and allows full access to all functions. Available to fit all iPhone models.

RRP: £4.95

Visit: www.ebay.co.uk

Galloping unicorn iPhone 6/6s case

This pretty, protective hardshell case is easy to clip on and features an all-over galloping unicorn print. Perfect for those of you looking for a classy, yet fun case.

RRP: £8

Visit: www.asos.com

Chubby unicorn iPhone 6/6S case

What more could you want on your phone case than a little fat unicorn? This all over printed case offers premium protection against bumps and comes with a free screen protector.

RRP: £12

Visit: www.skinnydiplondon.com

Glittery unicorn iPhone case

If you want something bright and sassy, then this dynamic glittery unicorn case will certainly make you stand out from the crowd. It is available for iPhone 5/5S, iPhone 6/6S and iPhone 6/6S Plus models.

RRP: £5.96

Visit: www.etsy.com

Trendy iPhone SE patterned horse case

This vibrant and colourful iPhone SE case is 2.5mm thick, showing off the slim profile of your device. Its impact-resistant outer shell protects your device from scratches, drops and dust and features a trendy horse print.

RRP: £26.52

Visit: www.casetify.com

Horse portrait iPhone case

This iPhone case features a majestic looking horse portrait — perfect for any equestrian enthusiast. It is slim fit and snap on to protect your phone’s back, sides and corners. Available to fit iPhone 6, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5C and iPhone 4S models.

RRP: £18

Visit: www.notonthehighstreet.com

Aztec horse iPhone 6s case

Are you looking for something arty and fun? Protect your iPhone 6s with this unique phone case — simply snap the case onto your phone for solid protection and direct access to all device features.

RRP: 24

Visit: www.society6.com

Horse colours iPhone 6s case

One for the horsey geeks amongst us — this slim fitting, clip-on case allows full access to all device ports. It is extremely durable and shatter-proof and features super-bright horse colours.

RRP: £19.45

Visit: www.redbubble.com

Star unicorn iPhone 5 case

This case is a must-have for any aspiring pony princess, adding a quirky touch to your iPhone.

RRP: £14

Visit: www.topshop.com

Rainbow unicorn iPhone 6/6S case

No phone case is complete without a swimming unicorn jumping over a rainbow. This fluid, sea effect case easily clips on and comes with a scratch-resistant screen protector.

RRP: £18

Visit: www.selfridges.com

Equestrian iPhone 6s case





If you’re looking for something a bit more subtle, maybe this is the case for you. This slim fitting case is extremely durable and shatter-proof and allows full access to all device ports.

RRP: £19.45

Visit: www.redbubble.com

Horses With Attitude iPhone 5 case

Funny and cute — two must-have characteristics for a phone case. This plastic, protective cartoon case is perfect for protecting your iPhone 5.

RRP: £1.95

Visit: www.thehouseofmole.co.uk

