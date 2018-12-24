19 horses get into the festive spirit with some very snazzy outfits

There’s nothing better than getting in the festive spirit with a little dressing up, both human and equine. Here, we share your fun Christmas outfits from Santa’s little helpers to the big man himself…

Sarah Hudgins and her five-year-old ex-racehorse Brian dressed as Buddy the Elf

Sam Rihoy’s pony Huckleberry the Reindeer carries Father Christmas and the presents straight to the tree with help from his Elf

Rachel Porter’s coloured pony Doris takes good care of Santa’s Elves

Isabelle Geran and Haze feeling a little festive

Anita Jriva and her American Quarter Horse rocking Santa’s outfit

Zetland Pony Club Christmas showjumping with Mr and Mrs Claus — Sophie Richardson on Angel (right) with Jack Madden on Jubilee (left), from Jane Richardson

Paula Hood’s daughter Lucie and her ‘wee hairy heartthrob’ ready for Christmas fancy dress as Santa’s little helpers.

Hayley Marie Jones’ daughter Aurora dressed as Mrs Claus while her horse Lucky sports a festive clip and antlers

Ceri Jones and her horse Swish dressed as Christmas presents at their local showjumping competition

Mrs Clause, two elves and two (enormous) reindeer (Shires), courtesy of Laura Clark

Danielle Miles: “There’s nothing me and my horse Holly love more than Christmas!”

Janelle Holden and her ex-racehorse Harmony love to get into the festive spirit

Pip Langley’s Buddy enjoying dressing up as Buddy the Christmas Elf

Zoe Clark’s 25-year-old pony, who now belongs to her little girl, sporting a Rudolf get-up

Lindsey Browning’s family enjoy a Christmas hack in fancy dress

Vicky Strutton: “Billberry getting in on the festive action with my mini Chad”

Rachel Barrett “Elfing around” at Olympia

Santa taking good care of his presents, thanks to Jay Mackerill

“When Santa got stuck up the chimney” thanks to Wendy Cherry

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine out every Thursday