H&H’s top 10 heart-warming stories you need to read from 2015

If you're feeling a little down after all of the excitement of Christmas, take a look at H&H's most popular heart-warming stories of 2015 — they are sure to put a smile on your face...

1. Black horse returns to Lloyds Bank advertising campaign [VIDEO]

Screen Shot 2015-12-01 at 17.06.06

This iconic horse returned to our screens in June and he pulled at many of your heart strings. Watching the video, it’s pretty easy to see why.

2. Missing horse found safe and well

IMG_1769-308x400

The story of a 28-year-old horse that had been missing for more than 10 days and who caused a real stir on social media was finally found safe and well.

3. Tiny ponies and young jockeys tackle enormous fences out hunting *PICS*

Nia-Kerslake-e1427727864790

This feature does as it says on the tin. We celebrated those often at least a third of our age, who make us feel embarrassingly feeble on the hunting field.

4. 15 of the Queen’s favourite horses

A reflective moment for the queen, riding Birmese, when she left Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour Ceremony at Horse Guards June 11th 1983

 

Among the many horses of the Queen there are some that have brought particular pleasure — be it through their extraordinary success, loyal service, or simply by providing rare moments of private relaxation for their owner in regular morning rides away from the public eye. Here we tried to highlight some of them.

5. You know your horse has become your pet when…

Over horsed - stable stereotypes

 

We took a tongue-in-cheek look at signs that might suggest your horse is no longer your equine partner-in-crime, but has actually become a rather large and extremely expensive pet instead.
Continued below…

6. Watch bride doing first dance at her wedding on her horse *VIDEO*

Screen Shot 2015-12-01 at 17.39.52

 

An event rider from Wiltshire had a wedding to remember — riding up the aisle and completing her first dance on four legs rather than two.

7. ‘Too large for letter box’: escaped pony delivered by postman

freddie

 

A 12.2hh pony left his owner “red faced” when he was returned by a postman after escaping while being led on a hack.

8. Wedding belles: 26 brides whose horses were invited to their big day *PICTURES*

11870657_10154168592880656_9206453706563990465_n-e1439473851168

 

When your family and husband-to-be just aren’t enough, inviting your number one (your horse) is an obvious choice, as demonstrated by these brides

9. Foal found dying on roadside to make show ring debut

Gizmo-headshot

A foal who was riddled with lice, hypothermic, dehydrated and suffering from pneumonia was taken into the care of Catley Cross Veterinary Clinic and made a miraculous recovery.

10. 9 mini eventing marvels that have defied their size *PICTURES*

j-bullen029

 

Sometimes size isn’t everything, as proved by these miniature eventing power houses who don’t seem to realise that they are a little smaller than the usual stamp of event horse.

 