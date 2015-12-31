H&H’s top 10 heart-warming stories you need to read from 2015

If you're feeling a little down after all of the excitement of Christmas, take a look at H&H's most popular heart-warming stories of 2015 — they are sure to put a smile on your face...
1. Black horse returns to Lloyds Bank advertising campaign [VIDEO]
This iconic horse returned to our screens in June and he pulled at many of your heart strings. Watching the video, it’s pretty easy to see why.
2. Missing horse found safe and well
The story of a 28-year-old horse that had been missing for more than 10 days and who caused a real stir on social media was finally found safe and well.
3. Tiny ponies and young jockeys tackle enormous fences out hunting *PICS*
This feature does as it says on the tin. We celebrated those often at least a third of our age, who make us feel embarrassingly feeble on the hunting field.
4. 15 of the Queen’s favourite horses
5. You know your horse has become your pet when…
6. Watch bride doing first dance at her wedding on her horse *VIDEO*
An event rider from Wiltshire had a wedding to remember — riding up the aisle and completing her first dance on four legs rather than two.
7. ‘Too large for letter box’: escaped pony delivered by postman
8. Wedding belles: 26 brides whose horses were invited to their big day *PICTURES*
When your family and husband-to-be just aren’t enough, inviting your number one (your horse) is an obvious choice, as demonstrated by these brides
9. Foal found dying on roadside to make show ring debut
A foal who was riddled with lice, hypothermic, dehydrated and suffering from pneumonia was taken into the care of Catley Cross Veterinary Clinic and made a miraculous recovery.
10. 9 mini eventing marvels that have defied their size *PICTURES*
Sometimes size isn’t everything, as proved by these miniature eventing power houses who don’t seem to realise that they are a little smaller than the usual stamp of event horse.