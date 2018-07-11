World Cup Wednesday: offering you one amazing dressage discount (thanks, football!)

It’s coming home? Does it matter — we’re off to Sheepgate!

To celebrate World Cup Wednesday, if you enter any warm-up or dressage to music class at the Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage while the England football game is on tonight (Wednesday 11 July from 7pm until 9pm), you can benefit from a very special limited time extra low entry fee.

Warm-up classes will be just £11.25 and dressage to music classes only £15 — a whooping 25% discount.

The Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage is open to all and takes place at Sheepgate Equestrian in Lincolnshire, 20 — 22 July.

You wouldn’t necessarily imagine Horse & Hound getting caught up in World Cup fever — well, not the football variety anyway… But it’s hard not to be when the words “it’s coming home” are never far from earshot.

They say if you can’t beat them, join them, so we’ve simply replaced the mantra “it’s coming home” with “we’re off to Sheepgate” for the highly anticipated Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage.

We have classes from intro to medium levels to choose from and the event begins on Friday 20 July with an optional day of warm-up classes, which is your chance to have a run through in the arena before the main event takes place across the weekend.

Don’t worry though if you can’t arrive in time to take part in a warm-up class on Friday, as there are further warm-up classes to enter on the Saturday and Sunday, the days the championship classes run.

Your championship entry includes entry to two classes at your chosen level — one championship class on the Saturday and the other on the Sunday. The overall combined result of both tests determines the champion at each level.

If dressage to music is more your thing, we’ve got you covered with music classes from prelim to medium taking place late Saturday afternoon and early evening.

If you’ve not been to a Horse & Hound event before, we should tell you it isn’t just a riding competition. There are plenty of opportunities for you to socialise with like-minded riders at a drinks reception on Friday night and a hog roast on Saturday evening, plus the chance to meet our sponsors for advice on saddle fitting, arena surfaces, nutritional advice and rider alignment.

What are you waiting for? Make the most of World Cup Wednesday with this limited time offer, which will be applied to the Equo entry during the England match tonight.

Hurry this is a VERY limited time offer and is only available during the England vs. Croatia game on Wednesday 11 July 2018.

Make your entry here www.equoevents.co.uk

