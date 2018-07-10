Enter now! All you need to know about the H&H Festival of Dressage

Entries for the inaugural Horse & Hound Festival of Dressage close THIS Friday (13 July), so don’t miss out — get your entry in today. This exciting three-day showcase (20-22 July) is the ultimate unaffiliated dressage show and will be held at Sheepgate Equestrian in Lincolnshire

I’m not sure I’m ready…

There is no qualification process for the H&H Festival of Dressage — it is open to all riders with classes from intro level up to medium.

Plus, it is all about having FUN, and you don’t need to just take our word for it — the proof is in the pudding. The second running of the H&H Festival of Eventing was held successfully in May and we received glowing feedback from competitors.

What if I don’t know anyone else going?

No problem, this is the perfect time to make new friends and with plenty of downtime in between classes, it is an ideal place for getting to know new people — whether it is at the stables, while camping or at the drinks party.

“I’ve been in attendance every day of both of the previous H&H stay-away shows we’ve put on and the atmosphere has been fantastic,” said H&H marketing manager Nicola McClure.

“It is brilliant getting to meet the readers and their horses, and hearing their stories. It’s as much a social event as a riding competition, with welcome drinks on the Friday night, a hog roast on the Saturday and plenty of time to support new friends, spectate and shop.”

I don’t understand the competition format…

The show takes place over three days, with optional warm-up classes available on each day. The championship classes take place on the Saturday (21 July) and Sunday (22 July), plus optional music classes will run on the Saturday evening.

For the main championship competition, your entry fee includes a test at your level on the Saturday and the Sunday, with the combined results determining the overall champion.

What else should I expect?

Our H&H reporters will be on-site each day and will be on the search for great stories to feature both in Horse & Hound magazine and online. We have welcome drinks on the Friday night and a hog roast on the Saturday evening, plus on-site cafe at Sheepgate will be open.

Our brilliant sponsors, Equestrian Surfaces, WOW Saddles and Spillers, will be there to chat to as well, plus the Sheepgate Tack & Togs shop will be open throughout the show for both last-minute essentials and special treats.

Where can I find out more and enter?

You can download a pdf here or view the classes on Equo

Entries are open via Equo and close Friday 13 July.

If you are having any problems making your entry, just let us know at: equo.events@timeinc.com

