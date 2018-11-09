Four-star winners, amazing uniforms and super-grooms: H&H Awards in pictures

The great and good of the horse world turned out for the third H&H Awards last night (8 November) at Cheltenham racecourse. There was champagne, delicious food and dancing until late into the night.

Catch up with who was there — and of course what they were wearing — in our gallery…

Captain Mark Phillips, winner of the Horse & Hound Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tim and Jonelle Price, who won the Griffin NuuMed Moment of the Year award after a double of British four-star wins.

Sqn Ldr Elise Kidd and Capt Emily Cooper, who was short-listed for the Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year award.

Alan Davies, who works for Carl Hester and won the Horseware Groom of the Year award in 2016, with Louise Bell.

Clare Austin and Keith Watkins, who came out on top in the Balanced Horse Feeds Volunteer of the Year category.

British eventing performance manager Dickie Waygood and multi-medalled para rider Natasha Baker. Dickie was the guest speaker and also represented double world gold medallist Ros Canter, who was unable to attend but won the Neue Schule Professional Rider of the Year award.

Annabel Jenks, whose horse Diamonds Are Forever was short-listed for the Feedmark Horse of the Year award, and Tom Craig.

Presenter Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes with Chris Stone, who is the majority shareholder in the The Soul Syndicate, who own Arctic Soul, winner of the Feedmark Horse of the Year award.

Representatives of West Oxfordshire Riding Club, short-listed in the HorseDialog Club of the Year category: Jennifer Roberts, Dawn Howard, Mel Baker and Sarah Cotton.

Ian Adams-Lane, co-founder of Balanced Horse Feeds, sponsors of the Volunteer of the Year Award with Charlotte Adams-Lane.

Linda Porter, Eloise Chugg-Martin, Branwen Griffin and Mel Newman from NAF.

Nicola McClure and Hannah Rought, members of the team who organised the H&H Awards.

Daisy and Josh Sadler — Daisy won the Absorbine Inspiration of the Year Award.

Jane Felton, who works for Irish eventer Jonty Evans and who took home the Horseware Groom of the Year award, with Tilly Hughes.

David Stuart Monteith of Shaws Equestrian, distributors for amateur rider award sponsor Pikeur in the UK and Ireland, with Jude Isbister, Judy Young and Nigel Young.

Sally McCarthy and Jill Bedawi of Aberdeen Riding Club, winners of the HorseDialog Club of the Year award

Jonathan Nimbley and Natalie Sim, who was short-listed for the eVetDrug Vet of the Year award.

Charlotte Fry, winner of the Saracen Horse Feeds Young Rider of the Year award, with her father Simon.

Pictures by Peter Nixon and Jon Stroud Media