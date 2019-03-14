6 things that might surprise you about the mighty Helgstrand Dressage (plus a look around this drop-dead gorgeous yard)

Helgstrand Dressage is owned by the 2018 Olympic bronze medallist Andreas Helgstrand and his wife Marianne. Since its establishment in 2008 Helgstrand Dressage has won 11 medals at the World Championships for young horses and the more established horses impress at Prix St. George and grand prix level both nationally and internationally. Here, we take a look around and to read the full feature on Helgstrand Dressage, don’t miss the latest issue of Horse & Hound magazine, out now (dated 14 March 2019)

1. The beautiful yard near Aalborg in the north of Denmark had humble beginnings

The original buildings were built for cattle and machinery and it wasn’t until Andreas Helgstrand bought the property in 2009 that it was transformed into the state-of-the-art stallion station and sales and training centre that it is today. The business has grown fast, and the yard with it — every year has seen some form of expansion.

2. The stables are cleaner and brighter than most people’s homes

The stable barns at Helgstrand all ooze Scandi cool with their minimalist Danish design, featuring white washed walls, high vertex ceilings and skylights. They are kept immaculately clean and tidy, as are their occupants.

3. The staff enjoy enviable working conditions

Helgstrand Dressage employs almost 100 staff, all of whom benefit from competitive salaries and working hours many grooms can only dream of — no one works past 5pm. Overlooking the huge main indoor arena is a spacious cafe, where fresh, healthy food is served at lunchtime, with all riders, grooms and other staff encouraged to take a proper break.

4. You can buy any horse on the yard

With some of the most talented young dressage horses in the world residing within Helgstrand’s gleaming white walls, you might expect Andreas to keep at least a few to ride himself. but no — every horse on the yard is for sale, including the world young horse champions Revolution (pictured) and D’Avie.

“You cannot make money if you keep the good ones for yourself,” reasons Andreas.

5. The outdoor arena features no ordinary dressage letters

The unique dressage letters used around the beautiful 20x60m outdoor arena were made specially for Andreas in Italy, out of a special plant that can withstand the harsh temperatures of the Danish winter, which can drop below -10 degrees.

6. The local Pony Club benefits from some of the Helgstrand facilities

Just over the road from the main stables is the Helgstrand Dressage VIP Lounge and vast competition arenas, which host a CDI in the summer and the Danish championships in 2019. Also based here is the local Pony Club, which benefits from some of the very best riding facilities out there, and regular para riding lessons also take place here.

