A handsome Georgian manor, 42 box stable yard, all-weather arena and off-road canter tracks in a stunning setting

A stunning equestrian yard which is currently run as a livery, training and competition venue is looking for a new family to take over the set-up and realise their dreams. And your own residence is pretty special, too…



Felinfach is nestled in a peaceful and private location near the village of Bronwydd, about four miles north of Carmarthen in the county of Carmarthenshire.

The hacking opportunities at this place are endless. The property is close to the scenic Carmarthen Bay coastline with Llansteffan beach also about 10 miles away.

Cefn Sidan beach, which is located next to the Pembrey Race Circuit, is 15 miles from the front door. The famous Pendine Sands (23 miles) has a seven mile length of beach.

Your local racecourse is Ffos Las Racecourse at Trimsaran (17 miles).

Equestrian centres in the area include: Coombe Park Stables (2 miles), Llanddarog EC (11 miles) and Beacons Equestrian (21 miles).

Hit the cross country courses on offer at Cambrian XC (26 miles) or Chrizzie Equestrian (25 miles).

Head out with the Carmarthenshire Hunt once hunting season comes around and if you like to show, sign up to BSPS Wales or NPS Area 28 for a range of local showing shows.

This well-placed home — ideal for the competition rider — is offered for sale by Savills and despite being packed with top quality horsey facilities, is priced at a modest £1.35m.

Could you imagine making this yard your own?

Felinfach was run as a premier racing stables in the past and is currently run as a livery, training and competition venue called Little Mill Equestrian. It is also a British Dressage approved venue. The property is approached down a drive that leads up to the main house and forecourt. The drive continues towards the yard…

The acreage extends to about 45 acres and includes five flat turnout paddocks for grazing and several areas of woodland.

This immaculate 40x60m outdoor all-weather competition arena has a sand and fibre surface and is well-fenced with post and rail.

In total, there are 42 loose boxes. The yard contains four areas of stabling. The main barn has 19 boxes, the middle barn has 10 boxes, the front yard has seven boxes and the back yard has six boxes.

There is also an indoor horse walker.

One of the main features of the property is the off-road riding tracks. These are extensive and include a 900m oval track and uphill canter track. Fitness work has never been so fun!

Your home is an extravagant Georgian-style five-bedroom house with beautiful landscaped grounds including a large wildlife pond. As you can see, the property sits in a dip in the landscape so provides perfect privacy.

How would you rate Felinfach as a horsey haven?

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday