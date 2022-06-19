Guy Williams’ Hickstead Derby memories: ‘Skip Two Ramiro is probably my all-time Hickstead horse’





After a two-year hiatus, we are really looking forward to the 60th edition of the legendary Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby on Sunday 26th June. Ahead of this year’s class, we’ve been speaking to some of the Derby’s past winners to hear their stand-out memories from over the years.

Here is what Guy Williams, who won the Hickstead Derby in 2010 riding the lovely chestnut Skip Two Ramiro, had to say…

First Hickstead Derby memory

“I remember watching the likes of John Whitaker and Michael Whitaker, Nick Skelton and Peter Charles,” says Guy. “They were great inspirations growing up and back then we only had normal telly so Hickstead and Horse of the Year Show were all we watched! I always went to Hickstead as a kid.”

First Hickstead Derby experience

“I can’t remember exactly but it must have been aged 18 or 19 when I worked for Cyril Light,” recalls Guy. “I would have ridden a few of his young horses – including Skip Two Ramiro as a seven-year-old, who I ended up buying off him and winning the Hickstead Derby on.”

The time it all went right in the Hickstead Derby

“I jumped it a few times on Skip Two Ramiro so he’s probably my all-time Hickstead horse,” says Guy. “We used to practise over makeshift Derby fences at Cyril’s and the year I won it I’d built a dyke at home – it definitely gives you an advantage and I think everyone that’s won it had one at home.

“When you’ve tried so hard to achieve something, to win it was a very good feeling. My family was there, my kids were watching and everyone was so happy. If you have a nice Derby horse it’s still the class we all want to win.”

