A seriously cosy smallholding with stables and a school in a prime horsey location…

Does this property have it all? A delightful country house with stables and an arena all set in one of the best locations for equestrian sport; Gloucestershire

Greenwood Farm is situated in a secluded location along a no-through country lane. It is surrounded by open countryside and forestry commission land providing miles of picturesque lanes, bridle paths and footpaths.

The property is nestled in the rural hamlet of Joyford, three miles from the Forest of Dean market town of Coleford, 10 miles south of Ross-on-Wye and eight miles from Monmouth. The A40 at Monmouth provides road links to the Midlands via the M50/M5 south west by the A40/M4.

Gloucestershire is synonymous with the equestrian industry and local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Summerhouse (25 miles), Hartpury (22 miles), Moores Farm (30 miles), Greenhill (37 miles) and Burrows Court Farm (40 miles).

Gatcombe Park is 35 miles away and Badminton Horse Trials (40 miles) is just over an hour’s drive from the front door.

The Three Counties Showground is also a 45 minute drive (32 miles).

If you like to hunt, head out with the Cotswold or the Berkeley.

Sign up to BSPS Area 9B or NPS Area 12 if you like to show. Don’t miss out on Monmouth’s county show held in Redbrook on the first weekend in July, which is located six miles away.

Offered for sale by Richard Butler, this pretty property is priced at £895,000.

Could you be happy here?