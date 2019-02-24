A seriously cosy smallholding with stables and a school in a prime horsey location…

Does this property have it all? A delightful country house with stables and an arena all set in one of the best locations for equestrian sport; Gloucestershire
Greenwood Farm is situated in a secluded location along a no-through country lane. It is surrounded by open countryside and forestry commission land providing miles of picturesque lanes, bridle paths and footpaths.
The property is nestled in the rural hamlet of Joyford, three miles from the Forest of Dean market town of Coleford, 10 miles south of Ross-on-Wye and eight miles from Monmouth. The A40 at Monmouth provides road links to the Midlands via the M50/M5 south west by the A40/M4.
Gloucestershire is synonymous with the equestrian industry and local equestrian centres within easy reach include: Summerhouse (25 miles), Hartpury (22 miles), Moores Farm (30 miles), Greenhill (37 miles) and Burrows Court Farm (40 miles).
Gatcombe Park is 35 miles away and Badminton Horse Trials (40 miles) is just over an hour’s drive from the front door.
The Three Counties Showground is also a 45 minute drive (32 miles).
This equestrian set-up, which is also a registered smallholding, has been in the same family for more than 80 years.
There is a purpose-built stable yard with nine boxes, a central tack room and a hay store. The yard also has power, lighting and water.
Outside you will find a 25x50m outdoor arena with an all-weather surface.
The land totals nine acres and includes five paddocks divided by hedges and fencing with additional vehicle access from a country lane.
The main home is a pretty detached farmhouse with four bedrooms and lovely landscaped gardens surrounding it.
There is a farmhouse style kitchen/breakfast room with a range of oak fronted base and matching wall units and quarry tiled flooring.
The super-cosy sitting area has plenty of space for all the family. On one wall is a fireplace with wood burning stove.
Also standing in the grounds is a separate two-bedroom annexe which has a sitting area, a dining room and a kitchen.
Adjacent to the main house and annexe is a range of ancillary outbuildings, a small orchard and a duck pond which are currently utilised in the smallholding.
For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday