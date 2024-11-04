



I write about equestrian properties every week – a home needs to offer the cake, icing and cherry on top for my jaw to hit the floor. This five-bed Grade II-listed pad, with every facility you could want including private surfaced gallops, stopped me well and truly in my tracks.

Graycroft is a 50-acre former stud farm in the Hertfordshire village of Hebing End. It’s situated near the end of a no-through lane and is three minutes by car from nearby Benington. The property is 15 minutes drive from Stevenage. From Stevenage station, you can reach London in as little as 24 minutes.

You’re well set up at home, but if you want to venture to other equestrian and show centres, take your pick from Silver Leys Polo Club (24 mins), Hallingbury Hall (37 mins), Brook Farm (49 mins) and Keysoe (one hour) locally.

Fans of point-to-pointing can catch fixtures at High Easter (50 mins). Nearby racecourses include Chelmsford (50 mins), and Windsor (1 hr 6 mins).

If you fancy a day’s hunting, local hunts include the Puckeridge and Essex Union and the Cambridgeshire Hunt with Enfield Chace.

Graycroft is on the market with Michael Graham Estate Agents for a guide price of £2.5m. Let’s see what this rather special property has to offer…

This bird’s eye view gives you a taste of this home’s extensive horsey offering. The yard houses 12 stables and a tack room. A rug room adjoins two of the stables and makes the perfect place to supervise foaling. There’s also a covered machinery store to the rear of the yard, with a hay barn and garage, too. There’s room for additional stabling should you need it.

As well as the walker stalled for five horses and an adjacent 20m lunge pen…

…there’s also a 60×20, school…

… and those all-important surfaced gallops on site. The property stretches across 50 acres, with several water-supplied post-and-rail paddocks.

The 16th-century house is part-thatched and retains many original features such as exposed timber beams. The house gained Listed status in 1984 and underwent significant refurbishment in 1999. The current owners had the home thatched anew in the past 12 months.

With its tiled floor, oil-fired Aga and Belfast sink beneath a window, the country kitchen leads to a handy utility. Across the entrance hall lies the dining room, which leads to a large drawing room with a fireplace.

The house has five bedrooms, two of which are ensuite – one of those is on the ground floor. Bedroom five can only be accessed via the ground floor bedroom, giving the house annexe potential subject to the relevant permissions.

Could this be your dream home?

