Grand prix horses then and now: check out these familiar faces back in their early days





Training grand prix horses up to the top level is always a long, challenging but rewarding journey, especially if you have worked with a horse right from the start of their dressage career. When we watch established horses and riders performing at this elite level, it can be easy to forget the years of hard work that goes in to every single horse that has reached the pinnacle of the sport.

So, sometimes, it’s nice to take a look back and appreciate just how far these horses – and their riders – have come. We delve through the archives to seek out photos of just a few successful British horses, from when they were just setting out on their competitive careers….

Gio (Apache x Tango)

Enjoy this throwback of the famous Gio competing at his very first UK show (above), and his first with Charlotte Dujardin, back in February 2017. Charlotte and the then six-year-old gelding scored 74.4% in elementary 44 and 77.94% in elementary 53 that day. “Pumpkin” went on to become one of Britain’s most successful grand prix horses, winning double bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and silver and bronze medals at the European championships the same year. Gio is now helping his current owner, 17-year-old Annabella Pidgley, learn the grand prix ropes.

Habouche (Ampere x Sydney)

This lovely grey mare is one of the most exciting grand prix horses on the British scene at the moment, having made her debut at top level just this year with Anna Ross. “Holly” has already achieved some impressive grand prix wins and placings, as well as a triple international middle tour victory at Crozet DI, France, in August. She is a great example of what good training and foresight can achieve, having looked very different as a green four-year-old at her first show back in 2016 with Jess Ralton (above).

Rudy (Cancara x Julio Mariner)

Taking a horse from prelim right up to senior grand prix is always an impressive achievement for a rider, but especially so when it’s before you turn 25. That’s exactly what Lucy Amy has managed with the Holsteiner gelding Rudy. Rudy wasn’t intended to be a dressage horse, but he has taken Lucy to the under-25 European Championships and competed both nationally and internationally at senior grand prix in 2022. He already looked pretty smart back when he was competing at prelim in 2014 (above), but it’s fascinating to see the development.

Into The Blue (Ublesco x Calvaro Z)

Into The Blue is an interesting example of a horse who has been produced right up the levels because he and rider Louise Bell had an incredibly successful career in the world of working hunters prior to moving into dressage. It’s lovely to look back at the pair of them riding their first dressage test (above), at elementary, back in 2011 as part of a Horse & Hound discipline switching challenge. We have followed their journey right up to representing Britain on Nations Cup teams and at some of the world’s biggest international shows.

Headmore Bella Ruby (Belissimo M x Rubinstein)

Riding and training a home-bred horse is a special experience, and one that Alice Oppenheimer knows all about, having ridden a great many of the talented horses bred by her family’s Headmore Stud. One of the most exciting of these, who recently made her grand prix debut, is Headmore Bella Ruby, who is out of the stud’s foundation mare Rubinsteena. Bella has been a star since an early age, winning a regional title at novice in February 2018 (above), but has really come into her own more recently as she has made her way up to top level.

Valegro (Negro x Gershwin)

We couldn’t fail to include arguably the greatest equine success story of all time. Valegro might have ended up a double Olympic champion and holder of all world records, but in his early days owner Carl Hester had reservations when it came to his potential, including whether it would be possible for him to learn to collect his colossal canter. Enjoy this throwback to Valegro winning the four-year-old national championship in 2006 (above), ridden by Carl.

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.