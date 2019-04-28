A gorgeous family home with eight stables, all-weather arena and indoor swimming pool…

A delightful country set-up with equestrian facilities suitable for a competitive rider is being offered for sale.

Grafham Paddocks is located in the village of Buckden in the county of Cambridgeshire. The property is in rural countryside, while also being just five miles from Huntingdon, 18 miles from Bedford and 25 miles from Cambridge. It is also within easy reach of several mainline railway links via the train station at Huntingdon.

The College Equestrian Centre, Keysoe, is just 10 miles away, while other local equestrian centres include Fenland (43 miles), Fenning Farm (37 miles) and Grey Fern Park (28 miles).

Drive one hour north and you can access the shows and facilities on offer at Arena UK while the East Of England Showground is just 20 minutes from the door step.

If you fancy getting in some cross-country schooling this summer head to Keysoe, the Thurlow Estate (41 miles), which is just over an hour away, or you could go to Ely Eventing Centre (33 miles).

If you are a hunting fan you can look forward to following the famous Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt when the season comes around.

Showing shows in the area will be held by BSPS Area 17 and local clubs include the Cambridgeshire Hunt Pony Club and the Cambridge and District Riding Club.

You will also be close to Newmarket Racecourse (35 miles) and Cambridge Polo Club (23 miles).

This well-placed horsey home is offered for sale by Fine & Country and is on the market for £1.5m.

Shall we have a look around? Prepare for some mega views…

Set in 6.5 acres of land, the property has several paddocks and is in a prime location for quiet country hacking.

Next to both the paddocks and the gardens is the floodlit outdoor school which is fenced with post and rail and has an all-weather surface. You can see the arena from the kitchen window.

There is a block of eight spacious stables. The yard has power and light and also incorporates a hay barn, a WC and a tack room.

As you can see, the main house is a few metres from the yard, so early morning feeds won’t be problem.

One of the features of the property is the kitchen/breakfast room which sits at ground level. It has French doors opening outside and has been fitted with country-style units and work surfaces.

The home has five dreamy bedrooms located on the first floor. One is en suite while the other four are served by a family bathroom.

Accessed from the patio is a swimming pool room complete with built-in bar-style area.

Could you make this house your home?

