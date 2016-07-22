Good work: Highlights from the Great Yorkshire Show hound show

Run in conjunction with the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) at Harrogate, the hound show takes place over two days, with the beagles and harriers classes held this year on Tuesday, 12 July and the foxhounds on Wednesday, 13 July.

As well as bringing together packs from all over the country, this is the last major hound show in the run-up to the Festival of Hunting at Peterborough (20 July).

Thirteen packs of beagles were put before the judges where the championships were claimed by the Cheshire and the Newcastle and District.

The Holcombe had a particularly successful day, taking both the doghound and bitch hound championships in the harriers ring, while the VWH pretty much swept the board in the foxhound classes.

Tale a look at the gallery to see some of the highlights of this year’s hound show and don’t forget to buy the latest issue of Horse & Hound, on sale from 21 July for a detailed report and full results.

To view further images taken at the Great Yorkshire Hound Show visit — here