8 things you need to know about the Festival of Hunting

From hounds and what to wear to food and shopping, find out all you need to know about the Festival of Hunting

1. It’s hunting’s greatest gathering. The Festival of Hunting (18 July) is the “championship” hound show and the very best foxhounds, beagles, harriers, bassets, bloodhounds and draghounds will be on parade. Hunting people will come from all over Britain and Ireland to see the hounds this week — and each other. It’s one of the very few chances to meet up and chew the fat before the season starts and everyone is too busy to do anything apart from concentrate on their own packs.

2. The Festival of Hunting has evolved from the Peterborough Royal Foxhound Show, which remains its centrepiece. The modern English hounds are shown in the covered ring — all the other hound rings are outside — and the atmosphere is one of high competition. Even if you prefer to spend the day wandering around the outside rings, browsing the shops and watching the inter-hunt relay, don’t miss the foxhound doghound and bitch championships just before lunch and at the end of the day.

3. What to wear? There is no “official” dress code, and you certainly won’t be turned away if you are wearing jeans, but you might feel a touch underdressed round the foxhound ring if you are. Gentlemen tend to wear dark suits, or at the least a jacket and tie, while for ladies it is dresses/skirts and a top, with a hat. But think linen and straw, rather than Royal Ascot. There is less formality around the other rings, but it isn’t a shorts-and-singlet type of event — you might frighten the hounds…

4. You can buy tickets on the gate — £18 for adults, children under 12 free — but nearly all the seating in the foxhound enclosure is reserved, although you can generally peek in on the corners. To get a really good view of the judging, think about becoming a vice-president of the show next year, which gives you entry, parking and reserved seating. See www.festivalofhunting.com/membership for more information.

5. The shopping is great — but don’t take a leaf out of the H&H hunting editor’s book and buy a smart-looking pair of hunting breeches at a greatly reduced price without trying them on because it is too hot to bother. They languish at the bottom of the drawer still…

6. If you want horses, there are plenty of them. There are ultra-competitive junior and senior inter-hunt relay classes, and lots of showing classes, including Horse of the Year Show qualifiers.

7. There is obviously lots of lovely food to buy, so you won’t starve at lunchtime, but the nicest thing is to join your hunt’s picnic. If your hunt doesn’t have one, organise it! Coronation chicken, potato salad, strawberries and plenty of rosé… Someone will forget to bring the chairs/a corkscrew, but it’s all part of the fun.

8. Try to wangle yourself an invitation to the Festival of Hunting’s sponsors Lycetts’ drinks party at the end of the day. It’s a proper party — the day’s winners will be celebrating and the losers drowning their sorrows.

