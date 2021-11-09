A yard with 19 stables, arena and over 10 acres is on the market for £395,000…





If you’re on the hunt for a new yard to see out all your equestrian dreams and ambitions, then this holding set in a tranquil location in Devon could be worth a look.

Golden Lane Stables can be found in an elevated position on the edge of the Blackdown Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Nearby villages include Sheldon with its Parish church and Dunkeswell, which has a good range of facilities. Within easy reach are the nearby towns of Cullompton with access to the M5, and Honiton. The Jurassic Coastline and the seaside resort of Sidmouth are 15 miles to the south.

Local equestrian centres include: Upton Pyne EC (21 miles) and Bicton Arena (22 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the East Devon Hunt. Check out the East Devon Hunt Pony Club branch, too.

Love showing? Sign up to BSPS Area 13B.

If you need an equine vet get in touch with Western Counties Equine Hospital (5 miles).

Cross country facilities are on offer at Downe Farm Event Centre (26 miles).

This yard is priced at £395,000 and is being offered for sale by Symonds & Sampson.

Welcome to Golden Lane Stables. This yard boasts an excellent range of equestrian facilities and is currently run as a livery business.

The property is set in 10.65 acres of land. The majority of the well-drained gently sloping land is to the south east of the yard and is divided into a number of turnout paddocks. There is an access track which runs from the parking area parallel to the lane and continues around the paddocks.

The lower land adjacent to the woodland, is steeper with an area of gorse bank. There are a further three smaller paddocks directly to the south of the main stable block.

There is stabling for 19 horses. The boxes are split between three separate yards. The main stable block is a wooden barn housing 10 boxes, a tack room and an open fronted store.

The second block boasts five stables while the third houses four stables. There is also an additional wooden building with lean-to containing four secure stores.

One of the main features of the property is the 20x60m Olympic outdoor arena with sand and fibre surface.

The rural location and rolling countryside lends itself to lovely hacking and outriding.

