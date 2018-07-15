Give up the 9-to-5 with an organic Cumbrian farm complete with equestrian facilities and period farmhouse

Maybe it’s time to diversify and have your businesses all in one place? You could do just that with this rural estate in Cumbria which has just come on the market…

Not only does this place offer the perfect haven for your horses, you can earn the cash to keep them as on-site there is a house, a self-contained apartment, a cottage, leisure facilities, and an organic farm complete with polytunnels, orchards and a variety of renewable energy sources.

Located in the village of Cartmel (known for their sticky toffee pudding if you’re not already familiar), Howbarrow Farm is located on the door step of Cartmel Racecourse.

Equestrian centres in the area include Holmescales Riding Centre (17.5 miles) and Bigland Hall (4.2 miles).

A short drive South down the M6 and you won’t be far from Barton EC and the well-known Myerscough College.

You can also head out on the hunt field with the Vale Of Lune harriers.

If you like to hit the show ring, sign up BSPS Area 1B or NPS Area 5 for a range of local fixtures, while your local county show will be Westmorland, held annually on the second Thursday of September.

Offered for sale by Michael C L Hodgson, it is currently on the market for £1,955,000.

Put your wellies on and come for a gander…

The land totals around 11.46 acres and one of the main appeals of this rural estate is the fantastic views over the Cumbrian countryside…

As well as a range of outbuildings, there are four spacious stone-built stables and a tack room.

The current owners are keen equestrians, so they built a cross-country course which runs through the fields.

And when you’re done with your fast work, get your schooling on in the 20x40m outdoor arena, which was resurfaced three years ago with a sand and carpet mix.

IMAGINE the hacking…

The five-bedroom Grade II listed home is also something of a delight.

There are lots of traditional interior features including original wood beams, oak panelled staircase and double glazed sash windows.

There is a separate attic apartment with its own kitchen, lounge, bathroom and two bedrooms.

On the farm there is a variety of renewable energy sources including a wind turbine and a wood pellet boiler.

To the south of the property are the allotment gardens and polytunnels, which previously supplied the Michelin starred L’Enclume restaurant in Cartmel with its specialised organic produce.

It’s an 11/10 from us.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday