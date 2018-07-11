11 times horses have shown they believe #ItsComingHome

Apparently there’s some sort of football tournament going on at the moment. Something called the World Cup that England aren’t doing too shabby in. These horses and ponies seem to know something about it — could it be coming home? These guys certainly think so...
Victoria Cox’s ex-racehorse, Chunky, who is 13-years-old, shows his support from his North Yorkshire home
Ash Boyce’s three little greys, rock the flag of St. George
Teigan McNamara and her grey pony, can’t get enough of the red, white and blue
Lucy Wallace’s 10-year-old Coletta, who is usually found showjumping or eventing, has really got into the spirit of things
Meanwhile, Wendy Chilton’s four-legged friends show that they don’t want to miss a moment of the action in Russia
Jessica Sedgwick and team show their support of Harry Kane’s squad
Ruth Taylor’s two-year-old Highland pony, Morag, is waving the flag for England
Meanwhile, the Westbury white horse got a dressing up yesterday (10 July)
Darren Anderson
England flag on the Westbury White Horse. It’s Coming Home!!! Andrea Anderson
Artist Darren Birdie shows his support
And finally, the wonderful Household Cavalry have something to say…
