‘Fast and furious’: Behind the scenes at the Olympia Shetland Pony racing training camp

Ahead of Olympia this year (17-23 December), racing legends AP McCoy and Bob Champion gave the young jockeys going head-to-head in the Osborne Refrigerators Shetland Pony Grand National some top tips during a training session at Ascot Racecourse.

The 2018 line-up for the Osborne Refrigerators Shetland Pony Grand National at Olympia Horse Show features some bright young names who have racing in their genes, including Olive Nicholls, daughter of 10-time champion jump trainer Paul Nicholls, Alice Crowley, daughter of 2016 champion Flat jockey Jim Crowley and Lucy Aspell, whose father, Leighton, is a dual Grand National-winning jockey.

Olympia Horse Show runs until 23 December. For more information please visit olympiahorseshow.com

