Check out this well-located equestrian property set in over seven acres with six stables and arena





This well-presented family home with equestrian facilities is situated one mile from Broadbridge Heath, which provides local amenities and a Tesco. The town of Horsham is three miles away and London is just 40 miles away.

Local equestrian centres include Sussex Equestrian Centre (11 miles), Arundel Farm Riding Centre (20 miles) and Homelands Equestrian (10 miles).

You will just be over 15 minutes (10 miles) from the array of facilites on offer at Coombelands Equestrian.

The Sussex Equine Hospital (12 miles) is just 15 minutes from the front door.

Head over to Compton Cross Country (32 miles) if you fancy some schooling.

Sign up to BSPS Area 14 if you fancy hitting the show ring or keep an eye on the diary of the Crawley and Horsham Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

Or enjoy polo at Cowdray Park Polo Club (20 miles).

This property is on the market with Batcheller Monkhouse for £1.295m. Let’s take a look around…

To the front of the property is a substantial range of buildings with power and water connected, including a tack room/day room, three open-fronted parking and storage bays, an open-fronted hay/feed store, three stables and three mobile stables to the rear.

Beyond is a fenced and floodlit arena, measuring approximately 40x20m with a sand and rubber surface.

The fenced paddocks lie either side of the drive, and in addition there is an attractive meadow and a number of field shelters. In all there is approximately 7.3 acres.

The house itself has been extended and improved over the years and includes some stone elevations and a Horsham stone roof. The accommodation has character features with some latched internal doors, exposed timbering and brickwork. A sitting hall gives access to the main sitting room with corner inglenook fireplace with wood burner, and a door to the study.

There is a separate dining room leading to a fitted kitchen with utility room with WC and rear lobby with door to outside.

The ground floor annexe comprises a living room with woodburner, wide doors which can open to the dining room, double doors to the garden/terrace, and woodburner.

There is a separate bedroom and en-suite bathroom. Two staircases give access to the first floor which includes two landings, three bedrooms and a bathroom/shower, and a further bathroom.

