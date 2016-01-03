4 stunning equestrian properties with room to party *PICTURES*

If you’re a bit of a party animal, you need to check out these horsey properties for sale complete with dedicated entertainment space.
1. Myrtle Grove, West Sussex
For the party: a grand entrance hall plus impressive-sized drawing and dining rooms.
For you: a six/eight-bedroom Grade II-listed house with a swimming pool and secondary accommodation.
For the horses: 10 stables and an arena, set in 33.69 acres.
What’s the damage? £3.25m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01403 887255
Visit: www.knightfrank.co.uk
2. Fir Tree Farm, Oxfordshire
For the party: a large kitchen, sitting room, dining room and patio.
For you: a five-bedroom farmhouse and a detached two-bedroom barn conversion.
For the horses: a block with three stables and an enclosed concrete courtyard. Set in just under 10 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.495m
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone number: 01869 240075
Visit: www.fineandcountry.com
3. Dalton Hall, North Yorkshire
For the party: a dining room with attractive flagstone flooring and a door leading out to the front garden.
For you: a five-bedroom Grade II*-listed manor with an additional two-bedroom apartment.
For the horses: a timber block with two stables and a hay store, set in three-quarters of an acre with an adjoining paddock and grazing land that may be available by seperate negotiation.
What’s the damage? £850,000
Agent: Finest Properties
Telephone number: 01325 360777
Visit: www.finestproperties.co.uk
4. Brook Cottage, Surrey
For the party: a well-proportioned dining room with a feature fireplace plus a farmhouse-style kitchen.
For you: a Grade II-listed, 17th-century, four-bedroom house with mature gardens.
For the horses: two stables, a sand school and a feed/storage room. Set in three acres.
What’s the damage? £1.269m
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone number: 01883 653040
Visit: www.fineandcountry.com
