Welcome home? A story book setting, Victorian farmhouse and stabling for 8 lucky horses…

A picturesque equestrian property in Lincolnshire with equestrian facilities for eight horses is looking for a new owner. But does it tick all your boxes?

The Poplars is located in the small hamlet of Swinthorpe, which is a 10 minute drive away from the larger villages of Dunholme and Welton, which both offer a range of local amenities.

Swinthorpe is approximately eight miles from the historic City of Lincoln. The A46 northern relief road around the city runs out south west to the A1 and Newark with its high speed rail link to London Kings Cross.

Local equestrian centres include: Elms Farm (37 miles), Caistor (18 miles) and Vale View (50 miles).

Arena UK, host of many major competitions across the season, is just under an hour from the front door (38 miles).

Cross country courses within each reach include: Danethorpe Hill (24 miles), Hallington (18 miles) and White House Farm (28 miles).

If you like to hit the show ring, sign up to BSPS Area 4B. Perhaps you prefer to hunt? Head out with the Burton.

You will also be just over an hour away from the Equine Veterinary Centre in Doncaster.

Offered for sale by Robert Bell & Company, this nest is very reasonably priced at £575,000.

But only you can decide if it’s the perfect home for you and your horses…

The land totals 3.5 acres and includes a large paddock with field shelter.