Does this ‘equestrian paradise’ with 135 acres, stables and sand school do it for you?

Hensill House is hidden on the edge of the village of Hawkhurst and is surrounded by ring-fenced farmland. It is situated in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. There is access to Bedgebury Forest from the property and its network of riding routes extend to over 3000 acres. Bedgebury National Pinetum is located within the forest. The south coast and all it has to offer is just 20 miles away, so you will never be short of fun rides on the weekends. Equestrian centres in the area include Chelsfield EC (33 miles) and Squirrells riding school (23.5 miles). Lodge Farm cross-country course, offering 90 fences, is 12 miles away and there is a 120-fence course available at Bonfleur cross-country course, which is 15 miles away. If showjumping is your thing, regular BSJA affiliated fixtures are held at Duckhurst Farm (11 miles) and Blue Barn EC (18.9 miles). Head out on the hunt field with the The Old Surrey and Burstow West Kent Hunt (kennels are located in Felbridge, just under 30 miles away) or the East Kent Hunt with West Street (includes all of Kent east of a line that runs from Whitstable to Canterbury, then Ashford and down to New Romney.) Showing societies you should be signing up to are BSPS Area 14 and NPS Area 20. Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, the property is currently offered at a guide price of £3.6m. Introducing you to Hensill House…

There are several equestrian buildings nestled around the property. They include a former milking parlour which has been converted into stables, a two bay open-fronted cart shed and a small brick and stone building with a tiled roof, currently used for storage.

With 98 acres of arable land and 18 acres of woodland, you never need worry about where you will put your ever expanding collection of steeds…

At the heart of the estate is Hensall House, a late Georgian manor house constructed in 1805 and Listed Grade II. It is built of local stone under a slate roof with large sash windows giving views in all directions over the land.

The main rooms include the drawing room, morning room and dining room, all with good proportions and high ceilings.

The home has seven bedrooms all located on the first floor. On the second level are two attic rooms which could make additional bedrooms.

Hensill Farmhouse lies within the estate and boasts three bedrooms, a sitting room, a dining room and a kitchen.

